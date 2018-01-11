Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey came to a close on Wednesday with Teresa Giudice receiving something she has been seeking from her incarcerated husband Joe Giudice for years: an apology.

The 45-year-old Standing Strong author has been harboring resentment towards Joe, 45, ever since the two were convicted of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud — charges that sent Teresa to jail for 11 months before Joe began his own 41-month prison sentence.

While away, Teresa lost precious time with her four daughters — Gia, 17, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 — as well as her late mother Antonia Gorga, who died in March at the age of 66.

“I wish I could rewind the time,” Teresa told audiences. “I did lose time with her and I feel like it’s his fault. It sucks. Life sucks.”

She also hoped Joe would express remorse to their girls for how his actions split their family up. “I want him to let his daughters know that he’s very sorry for letting them down. ‘Cause that’s what he did, he let us down,” Teresa explained.

It was a different tune than Teresa had been singing in the past. Previously, she appeared to stand by him blindly. Now, there was a shift.

As sister-in-law Melissa Gorga pointed out, “Teresa has come to a place where she wants Joe to accept that he’s the reason a lot of this had happened to her. And she needs to know that when he comes home, he’s going to back her up with this and become this new family.”

The question was so serious that Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga worried that divorce might on the table. “The way I’ve been hearing my sister talk — which I’ve never heard her talk like that — if he doesn’t apologize, she might walk,” he said.

Luckily for Teresa, it never came to that. Daughters in tow, she went to visit Joe at his prison and asked him for the apology.

It wasn’t easy. “The moment when I saw Joe, I got really choked up. And all that courage that I built up to ask him for an apology just like, went away,” she told audiences at first.

But later, she told Melissa and Joe Gorga that she had in fact confronted her husband and got what she wanted.

“I was nervous,” she recounted. “I got emotional. I said, ‘I lost 11 and a half months with my mom. Not only did you do it to me, you did it to our daughters. Why weren’t you on top of everything? I didn’t sign up for this.’ And then I said, ‘I want to hear sorry. … I want to hear it from your mouth, it means more.’ ”

Joe was receptive. In fact, he told his wife he’d been apologizing for a long time.

“He was like, ‘Teresa, do you read my letters and do you read my emails? I’ve said that to you so many times,’ ” Teresa recalled, of Joe. “He was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I’ll never let anything like this ever happen again.’ And then I started crying and he started crying and then he hugged me and the girls were crying.”

“It seemed sincere,” Teresa said. “You know, it sucks. It’s sad, you know? I just always think about mommy and then when he comes home it’s going to be so different cause she’s not here. But listen, not everyone’s perfect. Everyone makes mistakes. He better make it up to me when he gets home.”

Since filming of the season ended, Joe has been transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania. And while Teresa hasn’t been able to visit Joe at the new prison because her paperwork hasn’t been approved yet, she recently told PEOPLE she and Joe “still talk every day.”

“He’s doing well,” she said. “It’s been awhile now, so I’m kind of just used to it. He’s only a half hour father away. And it’s fine because it’s a camp facility, so it means that he’s closer to coming home. In his situation, it’s a good thing.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.