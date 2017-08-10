RHOC's Tamra Judge Says She 'Would NEVER Abuse, Hurt or Neglect' Her Daughter Sidney

Though Tamra Judge has been relishing her vow renewal to husband Eddie, her recent tiff with estranged daughter Sidney is very much on her mind.

In addition to giving fans an update on her romantic getaway to Aruba, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 49, made her first statements about the abuse claims made by her 18-year-old child.

“So many wonderful memories made. Although bittersweet,” Judge wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, along with a broken heart emoji.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I’m okay. I/We are trying our best to enjoy our vacation. Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you Mom. I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way,” the Bravo-lebrity continued.

Aruba we ❤️ You A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

On Monday, Sidney penned a lengthy Facebook post in which she explained why Judge “was no mother” to her.

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive,” Sidney shared.

In her latest post, Judge also attempted to protect Sidney by requesting that her fans “do not send Sidney negative messages or comments,” instead pleading that they “direct them at me if you need to.”

The mother of four has already clapped back to former costar Gretchen Rossi, whom she called a “thirsty wannabe” after the RHOC alum came to Sidney’s defense.