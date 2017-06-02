RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Says Her Young Grandsons Are 'Growing Up Too Fast' — See the Sweet Photo!

Vicki Gunvalson‘s grandsons aren’t babies anymore!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star participated in National Doughnut Day a day early on Thursday with her two grandchildren — Troy, 4, and Owen, 2 — and shared a sweet snap to Instagram of the young brothers with crumbs on their smiling faces.

“Troy graduated preschool today and all Owen wanted was the donuts afterwards,” the Bravo personality captioned the picture, which showcased Owen with a doughnut in hand.

Gunvalson, 55, added the hashtags: “#growinguptoofast #mygrandsons #my❤️ #love #christianschool.”

Last fall, it was revealed that the OG Housewife’s daughter, Briana Culberson — who is mom to Troy and Owen with husband Ryan Culberson — had been diagnosed with Lupus.

Before the credits rolled at the end of the season 11 finale, Bravo gave an update on each of the cast members’ lives. According to DM, Gunvalson’s read: “Vicki and Steve are still together. Briana has been diagnosed with Lupus. Her husband, Ryan, is still stuck in Oklahoma.”

But despite the personal highs and lows that Gunvalson has faced, including her daughter’s numerous past health problems, she is committed to prioritizing “family first.”

In April, she shared an Easter photo of herself with her grandsons, daughter and son-in-law. “Happy Easter! It was such a beautiful day at the Coto de Caza Country Club for Brunch,” she captioned the family photo.

And last week, she shared a beautiful sunset snap of herself, with her beau Steve Lodge, alongside her children. “Best photo we could get of the family before @mikewolfsmith and @danigoldenstate flew out to Chicago for the weekend a few nights ago. #familyfirst #love #followme #whynot?

On the explosive season 11 finale, RHOC fans saw Gunvaslon get left on the outs by her fellow cast mates. Bravo has not yet announced if she will return for this summer’s season 12.