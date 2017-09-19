Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador Confront Vicki Gunvalson over Alleged Lies: ‘It Has to Stop’

Vicki Gunvalson has helped spread some pretty destructive rumors about her Real Housewives of Orange County costars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge. And on Monday’s all-new episode, the O.G. of the O.C. was finally confronted about it.

During a going-away “Boobs-Voyage Party” party for Kelly Dodd‘s 32G breasts (yes) at her $6.25 million Corona del Mar home, the three reality stars came face-to-face in one of the most heated battles of the season.

On one side was Tamra, frustrated that Gunvalson had invited her former friend Ricky Santana to her birthday party where he — alongside ex-Housewives Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek — continued to insinuate that Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge was gay.

“I saw him making out with a guy. Making out with tongue,” Santana claimed to a table of eager listeners including Gunvalson last week, perpetuating rumors that Tamra and Eddie have long denied.

Next to Tamra on Monday was Shannon, who has her own gripes with Gunvalson ever since the Coto Insurance owner began doubling down on shocking allegations that Shannon’s husband David Beador “beat the s— out of [Shannon]” during their marriage.

“I have text messages and pictures!” Gunvalson told Dodd in an earlier episode, yet again bringing up criminal claims Shannon has also long denied.

And then there was Gunvalson, who had previously vowed to “punish” Tamra and Shannon for “not being my friend” and was ready to stand up to Tamra and Shannon’s “mean girl” behavior.

As RHOC fans might imagine, the entire argument didn’t go well.

RELATED VIDEO: Shannon Beador Says She’s ‘Never Going to Make Amends’ with Vicki Gunvalson

It didn’t help that Lydia McLaughlin seemed destined to make Gunvalson and Tamra talk together — something neither wanted to do at first.

“She wants to live in her brain that Vicki’s out to get her. Guess what? She’s out of my brain — I don’t even think of her,” Gunvalson said, barking back at boyfriend Steve Lodge who suggested his girlfriend was “constantly consumed” with Tamra. “I don’t want conflict with her. It doesn’t get resolved. She wants to not like me!”

Tamra seemed a little more amendable at first, having already agreed to meet with Gunvalson. But that was before she learned about the “shiesty s—” that went down with Santana at Gunvalson’s birthday party. “I don’t want to be hurt anymore from her,” Tamra said, telling Shannon she was confused about what to do next.

“She’s just an evil person. It has to stop,” Shannon, who was against it, said. “This woman has to stop attacking her. … There is no chance that Vicki and Tamra will come out of this meeting with any sort of neutral position, because Tamra’s done with it.”

Still, McLaughlin persisted. And before long, Gunvalson and Tamra were face to face.

The yelling from Gunvalson, who kept BFF Dodd by herself for moral support, began immediately — something she said was in an effort to make Tamra understand from where she was coming.

“I didn’t have anything to do with Ricky. He wasn’t even on my list and you know that,” she said. “Can’t people just get along? I texted you, I had hoped we would meet for coffee this week and do tequila and then all of a sudden, I get this litany of stuff. I did not invite Ricky to my party! He’s not on my list. You know my heart. I would never do that! I had nothing to do with this rumor!”

RELATED VIDEO: Vicki Gunvalson Says She ‘Really Wants to Move One’ From Feud with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

It got worse when a perfectly calm Tamra told Gunvalson, “I don’t know your heart.”

“Oh b——- Tamra. I don’t know your heart then! You’ve been out there to hurt me for three years,” Gunvalson yelled. “You have conquered and divided my entire group of friends. Almost cost me my life and my business because you called me a con woman. I don’t want to go backwards! I did not invite Ricky to my party. It was never about you at my party. I didn’t even think of you!”

“I’m tired of you calling me a victim, I’m tired of you putting s— out there to all my friends,” Gunvalson added. “Don’t act like a victim, Tamra.”

Gunvalson’s screams got the attention of Shannon, who was quick to run to Tamra’s side. “I’m not going to stand here as I hear Vicki scream at her,” Shannon explained. “She is my friend and she would do this for me. If Kelly’s standing there, I’m going to stand next to my friend.”

But that didn’t calm Gunvalson down.

“I’m fed up with the mean girl s—,” she said. “I am tired of you trying to take me down. You put it out there that I’m a liar!”

She was talking about her involvement in ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam, something Ayers previously told PEOPLE in a statement that Gunvalson had no part in but something Gunvalson herself had admitted at the RHOC reunion that she had “fabricated” in an effort to get her castmates to feel “compassion” for Ayers.

“You lied about cancer,” both Tamra and Shannon shot back at Gunvalson.

“I didn’t lie. Someone lied to me. I didn’t. I didn’t lie, I was lied to,” she said, before threatening, “You bring it up again, I’m going ballistic.”

They did bring it up again. And Gunvalson made true on her promise.

“You are a liar that your husband beat you,” Gunvalson screamed at Shannon as Tamra walked out of the room. “You lied! I got the proof. You want me to go there? You lied. You got a bad husband.”

Shannon wasn’t taking the bait this time. “You know what Vicki? You have not been a part of my life for two years. And you know what’s amazing, you don’t affect me anymore,” she said, walking away.

FROM PEOPLE TV: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd Real Housewives’ Business Ever

The women in their own corners, Shannon confronted Tamra. “She is so f—— delusional,” Shannon said. “You’re not going to get upset by her anymore and I’m not either. She’s absolutely f—— sick in the head.”

Gunvalson remained frustrated. “I’m tired of them calling me a liar on this damn f—— cancer scam. I wasn’t in on a scam! I’m part of an ethics committee. I don’t lie,” she said. “[Shannon]’s calling me a liar? She’s the one that lied!”

“I gotta go,” Gunvalson said as she left Dodd’s house. “You can’t fix stupid anymore. These girls are crazy. I’m out.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.