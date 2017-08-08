Daughter of RHOC Star Tamra Judge Unloads on Her in Lengthy Facebook Post: 'She Was No Mother to Me'

Just under a month ago, Tamra Judge believed she was finally on the path to reconciliation with her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney. But it appears

But there are two sides to every story.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 49, was put on blast by her 18-year-old daughter in a lengthy Facebook rant that was shared on Monday evening. Sidney expressed her disinterest in the Bravo reality show, on which her mother has been a cast member since season 3 in 2007, and set the record straight on the status of their current mother-daughter relationship.

“I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publically [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” Sidney began her post.

During the season 10 reunion, Tamra revealed that she hadn’t seen Sidney in two years, and that her daughter had been living with ex-husband Simon Barney, whom Tamra had a messy divorce from.

While Tamra previously spoke as to why her daughter was living with Simon, Sidney revealed in her latest post that she chose to leave because she “realized what [Tamra] was doing along with other things that were toxic,” calling the RHOC star “the true parent alienator.”

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me,” Sidney detailed.

Adding, “The ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.”

One specific account that made Sidney want to separate herself from her mother was regarding photos taken during her high school graduation.

“[My father] forced me to let [Tamra] come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney recalled.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” the teenager continued. “But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

“So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn’t be happier,” Judge captioned the family photo at Sidney’s high school graduation. “Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny, beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright.”

Along with her Facebook post on Monday, Sidney tweeted a screen grab of the text messages in which she demanded that her mother not share photos from the graduation, along with a screen grab of Tamra’s graduation photos which she eventually shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

“My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her,” Sidney concluded.

When one of Judge’s Twitter followers alerted her to Sidney’s post, Judge responded, “Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college. I’m good when it works for her and her dad.”