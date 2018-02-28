Tamra Judge Reveals She Broke Her Foot as She Shops for a New Knee Scooter

Tamra Judge has a hot new ride: a knee scooter.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed to her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she broke her foot, leaving her in a boot for the next couple of weeks.

It’s extra hard for the mother of four and Cut Fitness owner, who is said to be filming the new season of Bravo’s original Housewives franchise.

Luckily, Judge’s new knee scooter should help. She documented the process of of shopping for the device on her Instagram story, labelling a shot of it it “FML.”

She also posted a gallery to Instagram that showed her final “ride,” and a shot of her boot.

Tamara Judge Tamra Judge/Instagram

It’s been a tough few months for Judge, health-wise.

In August, she put her bodybuilding plans on hold when she discovered a cancerous melanoma mole on her butt cheek. Three spots turned out to be basal cell skin cancer, and one squamous cell skin cancer — all of which were treated by removing the skin cells in an October surgery.

Then last month, Judge had a skin biopsy done on her breast. “First my butt now my boob,” she wrote on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Tamra Judge Rocks New, Edgy Bob After Years of Long Hair: ‘It’s Fresh & Hot’

All of this has prompted Judge to urge others get checked.

“I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” she wrote on Instagram back in October, along with a photo of the mole. “I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle … I had no idea!”

“Your health is number one,” Judge added to PEOPLE. “Everything else kind of comes after.”