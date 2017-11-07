Shannon Beador Admitted Her Marriage ‘Is Not Good’ Months Before Separation: ‘David’s Checked Out’

Months before Shannon Beador separated from estranged husband David Beador, the Real Housewives of Orange County star told cameras that David had “checked out” of their marriage.

On Monday’s all-new episode, Shannon had a tense conversation with her partner of 17 years, in which she tried to determine whether or not he would be attending the launch party for Meghan King Edmonds‘ candle line.

His non-committal attitude frustrated Shannon, who appeared to hint to audiences that the two were headed for a split.

“The truth about the state of my marriage is that it’s not good,” Shannon said. “I just want to know how David feels because living in this limbo, it’s kind of a form of torture. I just want to know.”

“David’s checked out,” she continued. “There’s no doubt, my husband is checked out. If you’re done with me, then say it and go.”

That wasn’t the only moment in the episode Shannon was talking about David. While meeting with hormone specialist Dr. Lee, the 53-year-old mother of three revealed “it’s been a long while” since she and David had slept with one another.

“I haven’t been intimate with my husband,” Shannon said, explaining that the problem wasn’t coming from her side. “There is desire on my part, I don’t have a low libido. I haven’t been very sexually active because my husband has a low libido. He’s not going to be happy I said that at all, but it’s the truth.”

To help enhance Shannon’s libito nontheless, Dr. Lee prescribed her a testosterone cream. It was one of a few hormone supplements she was prescribed to help regulate low levels of estrogen and progesterone she had been producing in recent months — the lack of which has caused her everything from foggy memory, mood swings, fatigue and weight gain.

“I entered menopause at 42. Very very young,” Shannon explained. “And I started the hormones, but then I just kind of went off them. I never like to take pills unless they’re natural supplements. … I’m hearing good news [now]. We have hormone issues, we can fix that.”

Dr. Lee seemed encouraged too. “If we cycle your progesterone, and then we also put you back on your estrogen which you’ve also been off for a couple of months also — we’re creating a more optimal female hormone environment,” he told her.

As for David, the couple — who together shares daughters Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12 — split in September, Shannon previously told PEOPLE exclusively.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon said about her split. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

In the meantime, Shannon and David have been working to co-parent their daughters since their split, joining together for a weekly dinner to make the transition easier for them. They’ve also united at the kids’ sporting events and for games at the University of Southern California — most recently on Sunday.

“We are doing our best to be amicable for our children,” Shannon said, adding that her daughters are taking the news as best as they can. “That’s our primary concern, to act in the best interest of our daughters.”

As for life after David, Shannon said she’s hopeful. “I’m a strong person,” Shannon said. “At this point it’s scary, when you’re 53 years old, to be out there on your own. But I intend to show myself and my daughters that it can be done. I’m ready to get the old Shannon back, that’s for sure.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.