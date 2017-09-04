Shannon Beador isn’t taking Vicki Gunvalson‘s latest threats seriously.

In an exclusive clip of Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, the mother of three learns that Gunvalson has been doubling down on her shocking allegation that Shannon’s husband David Beador “beat the s— out of [Shannon]” during their marriage — this time adding that she has “text messages and pictures” that prove her claims to be true.

The news come by way of fellow Housewife Meghan King Edmonds, who calls Shannon to fill her and BFF Tamra Judge in about a sit-down with Gunvalson.

“I had lunch with Vicki and overall the lunch went well,” King Edmonds says. “I tried to get her side of the story and said, ‘Vicki, you spread this rumor that David beats Shannon.’ And she’s like, ‘But he did. He did.'”

“She also said she has text messages that prove it. And I said, ‘Well, share the text messages, Vicki,’ ” King Edmonds continues.

Shannon appears to think the texts and photos are the same ones she showed Andy Cohen during the RHOC season 11 reunion, telling the girls, “I’ve already explained the situation.”

“That was the darkest place for me,” Shannon said at the reunion through tears as she looked through photos of bruising on her right shoulder and hip when she attempted to break open a door during a fight she had with David after his cheating scandal. “My husband did not beat me. He had had an affair on me and I was doing my best to bring my family back together.”

At the reunion, Shannon also explained a 2003 call she made to police while she and David were having an argument.

“It was nothing physical,” Shannon said. “We had a verbal argument. I wanted the argument to end. … I would never stay in a marriage if I were beat up. I would never teach that to my children.”

RELATED VIDEO: Shannon Beador Says She’s ‘Never Going to Make Amends’ with Vicki Gunvalson

In the wake of Gunvalson’s claims, Shannon let the stress of the false rumors get to her — emotionally eating and gaining 40 lbs. between seasons. But on Monday, she remains unbothered by the lies.

“They faked a cat scan. They faked chemotherapy records. I don’t want to see any texts that she comes out with, because it’s not going to be real,” she tells King Edmond, citing Gunvalson’s alleged involvement in ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam. (Ayers previously told PEOPLE in a statement that Gunvalson had no part in his lies).

Judge also questions Gunvalson’s credibility. “Vicki’s like a broken record. All she ever says is, ‘I have proof. I have proof,’ ” she says. “You got proof, show it!”

“If she had any kind of text message they would have been out a year ago,” Judge adds. “She can suck my balls!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.