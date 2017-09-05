Meghan King Edmonds finally felt the wrath of Kelly Dodd on Monday’s all-new Real Housewives of Orange County, when the two came to blows in an argument that left the new mom fleeing in tears after Dodd criticized her mothering skills.

“You should go home and take care of your baby — a little baby that’s home by themselves, rather then worrying about s— like this,” Dodd, 43, told King Edmonds, 32, during the below-the-belt battle.

“You’re being so immature right now,” King Edmonds had told Dodd moments before. “You’re delusional.”

It all started when Dodd noticed that Shannon Beador’s phone appeared to be recording their conversation during a night of drinking.

Recounting the incident to King Edmonds on the phone, Dodd told her she planned on talking with Beador about it face-to-face. But before she could do so, King Edmonds phoned Beador and told her about Dodd’s complaint — prompting Beador to call Dodd and immediately apologize for the misunderstanding.

“Shannon calls me and she goes, ‘I just want to let you know that is not what I did. I am not that person. I promise you I did not record you,’ ” Dodd recalled. “And I said, ‘You know what, that’s what I thought I saw. But if you’re promising me that you did not indeed record me, I’ll believe you.’ ”

“I had just made amends with Shannon, so I’ll give her a pass,” Dodd explained to viewers. “What really upsets me is Meghan. I told her I was going to handle it and she still went behind my back.”

Confronting King Edmonds about it, Dodd explained that she didn’t appreciate the betrayal of trust. And though King Edmonds apologized, Dodd wasn’t ready to forgive.

She let King Edmonds know she was still angry during a cast outing to famed drag brunch spot Hamburger Mary’s, accusing the former model of “stirring the pot” and trying to set her up.

“I thought we were close,” Dodd told Beador of King Edmonds. “I thought she was my friend. It doesn’t matter — I’ve never done anything to [Meghan].”

But King Edmonds said Dodd accused her husband Jim Edmonds of being unfaithful.

“I thought that we were friends until you said my husband was having a 10-year affair on me when I was 7 months pregnant,” King Edmonds said of a text message argument she and Dodd got into months ago that was first revealed on the show back in July.

Claiming it was “retaliation,” Dodd defended herself by saying King Edmonds had made the first move when she asked if Dodd was having an affair.

“Listen to this, this is what she wrote,” Dodd said, reading through their text conversation. “‘I heard you have a bf’ — isn’t that rude? I go, ‘Haha really? He’s like a brother.’ My friend told me that your husband has a mistress. Do you want her name? They told me but I thought it was gossip.’ ”

Though the two made up about their text battle then, Dodd was frustrated that King Edmonds had later talked about it with Gunvalson.

“Why are you telling her that stuff? Why would she go tell her about the texts that she and I had privately with each other over the summer and I thought you and I had worked it out? Why are you telling her? I haven’t told her!” Dodd said. “You’re thirsty girl. … Don’t talk about gossip. It’s wrong.”

That’s when Dodd threw a low blow at King Edmond’s mothering skills, leaving King Edmonds running for the bathroom in tears.

“I know it’s stupid,” King Edmonds admitted to friend Tamra Judge later. “Like, I’m breast-feeding, my hormones are still wacky. It’s not like I want to be around this, right?”

“It sucks that Kelly’s turning against me so easily,” she continued. “I had her back through thick and thin. It sucks because I’ve seen the side of Kelly with my other friends. I just didn’t think it would be directed at me.”

As she told Gunvalson, “[Kelly and I] were close, but I just can’t think of her the same way anymore.’

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.