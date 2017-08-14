RHOC's Meghan King Edmonds on Shannon Beador's Weight Struggle: 'I Haven't Been There for Shannon Like I Should Have'

Meghan King Edmonds regrets not being a better friend to her Real Housewives of Orange County costar, Shannon Beador.

Ahead of the RHOC season 12 premiere last month, Beador revealed in a candid Instagram post that she has gained 40 lbs. in the last few months. “So let’s just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact,” Beador wrote. “I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it’s just plain and simple weight gain. There are multiple factors that have contributed to my size and it will be addressed this season on the show.”

Speaking with PEOPLE on Monday, Edmonds, 32, admitted that she hasn’t been the supportive friend she should be throughout Beador’s ongoing weight loss journey.

“I haven’t been there for Shannon like I should have been. I feel like I’ve been so consumed with the baby that it’s really hard for me to check up with my friends like I feel like I should,” Edmonds, who welcomed daughter Aspen in November, said.

“And yeah I check in with Shannon, but I haven’t been like, ‘How are you doing with your weight?’ ” she continued. “Yeah, I kind of suck as a friend, I guess.”

In the RHOC season 12 premiere, Beador, 53, said that stress caused by Vicki Gunvalson led to her weight gain.

“That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight,” she said. “My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I’m embarrassed about my body.”

But last week, Beador clarified that she doesn’t place any blame on Gunvalson in regards to her recent weight struggles.

“ @ Andy I never blamed Vicki for my weight gain. Discussed it for the millionth time last week. Only blame myself. Enough,” Beador tweeted.

Earlier this month, Beador revealed she’s had success in losing weight — 15 lbs. down, 25 lbs. to go — by focusing on “eating clean, which I always did before.”

“I just kind of went off the rails for a little while,” she told PEOPLE Now. “I’ve been exercising 30 minutes a day. I cannot stand exercising, but you can always carve 30 minutes.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.