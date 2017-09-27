RHOC Star Kelly Dodd Divorcing Husband Michael Dodd: 'Our Marriage Is Over'

Five years after originally filing for divorce, Kelly Dodd and her husband Michael Dodd are calling it quits, PEOPLE can confirm.

The 42-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star has decided to divorce her husband of 11 years, telling The Daily Mail, “Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”

Their split doesn’t come as much of a surprise for fans of the hit Bravo reality show. The pair, who have been together since 2004, have been caught on camera during some of their darker moments, often bickering and arguing.

Of course, they’ve been down rocky roads before and originally split up in 2012. That divorce was put on pause a few years later as the couple, who share 10-year-old daughter Julie, decided to give love another chance before Kelly’s debut on RHOC last season.

Kelly is done giving Michael chances now, though.

“Over the past several years we’ve had our ups and downs, and lately it’s been mostly downs,” she said. “It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

“‘We aren’t good together,” Kelly added. “Maybe we’ll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

She plans on reinstating the open case.

“I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution the case is just sitting there. So I’m going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce,” Kelly said.

“I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road,” she continued.

In July, Kelly likened her relationship with Michael to”an addiction in a way.”

“One month I wanna get divorced, then there’s the next month where I wanna stay married, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s always just evolving. It’s always changing. We kind’ve are, like, addicted to each other, you know? I feel like I can’t live without him sometimes, and he feels like he can’t live without me. So, I mean, you know, we’ve always had that kind of relationship.”