Heather Dubrow is saying goodbye to her father.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced in a loving Instagram post Wednesday that her dad has passed away.

“Dad, hope you are somewhere playing your best hand of Bridge and drinking a glass of Chateau Margaux ❤️” she captioned a black-and-white throwback image of the father and daughter with their smiling faces pressed against each other.

“May your memory be for a blessing Love, Hedy,” she continued.

Dubrow, 48, joined the cast of RHOC in 2012 for season 7. The show chronicled her life with her husband,Botched plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, as well as their four kids: twins Nicholas and Maximillia, and daughters Katarina and Collette.

Season 11 — Dubrow’s last on the reality series — covered the construction of “Dubrow Chateau,” the family’s new O.C. crib (complete with none other than a champagne doorbell), as well as the struggles of balancing their marriage with Terry’s career.

In January, the mother of four announced on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, that she would not be returning to the Bravo reality series.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture. I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family.”

“However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career,” she continued. “Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open.”