Real Housewives of Orange County Star Vicky Gunvalson's Ex Brooks Ayers Is Married

Brooks Ayers is a married man.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has married girlfriend Christy Groves in front of both of their families in Indiana, confirming the happy news to E! News on Monday.

According to E!, the couple met about a year and a half ago and will be moving from Indiana to Mississippi, where Ayers is originally from, to live closer to his family.

Groves also appeared to share a sweet snap from their wedding day on her Facebook account.

Ayers, who appeared on RHOC for four years and previously dated housewife Vicki Gunvalson, caused a stir in 2015 when he admitted he had forged medical records relating to his alleged cancer diagnosis, making it seem like he had been a patient at cancer hospital City of Hope.

“I have made my share of mistakes which I regret. I pride myself in apologizing when I am wrong or have wronged others either intentionally or unintentionally,” Ayers told PEOPLE in 2016.

The revelation came after some of Gunvalson’s RHOC costars called his diagosis into question, fracturing their friendhsip with her. In his statement to PEOPLE, Ayers maintained he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013.

The couple broke up in July 2015 while season 10 of the reality show was still airing.