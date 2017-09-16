RHOC Alum Lynne Curtin Says She's 'Found a New Love' Following Split from Husband of 22 Years

Lynne Curtin is happy and in love.

Five years ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum separated from her husband of 22 years, Frank Curtin, in 2012 citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reported.

“After more than 20 years of marriage Frank and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Curtin, who shares daughters Raquel and Alexa with Frank, told Radar at the time. “I love Frank but it was time to go out on my own.”

But in the half decade since the former couple split, Curtin has become a grandmother, expanded her jewelry line and “found a new love” in her life.

“I keep myself busy with my jewelry line. I have a website now and I’m in stores,” Curtin, who starred on two seasons of the reality show, told BravoTV in a new video interview published Friday.

“For a whole year I was single, focused on myself and my business, and now I’m a grandmother and my daughters are doing great. I have a beautiful grandson who’ll be a year old in another month,” Curtin said, and added, “This life is great and I found a new love in my life now. I’m happy.”

The network also caught up with two fellow RHOC alums since they left the series: Lauri Peterson and Jeana Keough, who both starred on the inaugural season.

“Since I left the show, George had four kids in custody. So managed to raise them, raise mine and I’ve got one in college. My children are my accomplishment, but now bringing on a grandchild as a child, that’s pretty huge,” shared Peterson, who adopted her son Josh’s daughter, Kennedy, in 2015.

For mother of three (and grandmother!) Keough, she said she’s now “at the selfish phase of my life. It’s just all about me.”

“I used to just do everything for everybody else and the last boyfriend I had said, ‘You know what? You need to focus on you,’ ” Keough added.

Despite any past — or current — feuds with RHOC castmates, Keough admitted the Bravo women will always share a bond.

“You can be mad at Tamra [Judge], you can be mad at Vicki [Gunvalson], but it is a sorority. We all came in together. It’s like going to college,” she said. “And no matter what, forever we’ll always be family and always have each other’s back.”