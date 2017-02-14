Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eden Sassoon has no regrets about getting involved in the Richards sisters‘s ongoing drama.

Sassoon tells PEOPLE that she stands by her decision to reveal to Lisa Vanderpump that Lisa Rinna had accused Kyle Richards of enabling her sister Kim, who has battled substance abuse for years.

“It came from a place of complete compassion and caring,” Sassoon tells PEOPLE. “And yet everyone sort of came at me in a different way like I’m meddling in their business.”

Sassoon faced backlash for sharing the information, but the reality star says it’s just her nature to lend a helping hand.

“I am that way in life. I want to help. I want to make a difference,” she explains. “I want to, sort of, ‘If you need me, I’m here.’ ”

Sassoon, a recovering alcoholic herself, has been sober now for four years and is motivated by helping others with addiction issues.

However, after weeks of Sassoon insisting that Kim was on the verge of relapsing, and that Kyle was enabling her sister’s substance abuse, the Richards sisters confronted Sassoon in a January episode that her help was not needed.

“I think maybe you’re reading into things with a magnifying glass or something,” Kyle explained. “I don’t really know what to do with that to be honest. I think it’s just injecting yourself into something you don’t know anything about.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.