Diamonds, Rosé and Drama! RHOBH Season 7 Concludes in All-Out War

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to its conclusion on Tuesday night. And like most good things, it went out with a bang.

Gathered together for Lisa Vanderpump‘s diamonds and rosé-themed party, the RHOBH cast used the backyard bash as an opportunity to address longstanding disputes and clear up major misunderstandings.

By episode’s end, they all had but agreed to move on from their battles — though with all the selective memory loss fueling so much of their frustrations, the Beverly Hills Housewives might want to stock up on their ginkgo biloba for season 8.

Let’s break down the drama, battle by battle.

DORIT KEMSLEY VS. LISA RINNA

Coming off the explosive Hong Kong trip, it was clear Dorit Kemsley was hurt by the drug accusations Lisa Rinna threw her way. (“Do you trust your husband?” and “Were people doing coke in your bathroom?”) So when the two came face-to-face, Kemsley wanted an explanation and apology for Rinna’s “unbalanced” behavior.

Rinna wasn’t going to say sorry, though. In fact, she felt justified. “I understood you were saying that I had a Xanax problem,” Rinna explained. “I don’t have a problem. If I had a problem with Xanax, I don’t think I could carry on my life.”

Kemsley, of course, had in fact asked Eden Sassoon whether Rinna’s behavior was “induced.” But in this moment, she didn’t remember any of that. “I never said you had a problem with Xanax,” she said. “I think that was put in your head. I cannot help but question what issues you have that you project on me and put it out there — and these are really extreme accusations!”

“I don’t actually enjoy attacking people,” she continued. “And you know what — you do. That’s what I actually need to understand. I don’t have an issue with you — I never had an issue with you.”

Still, Rinna stayed firm. “I’m just observing what I see,” she said. “It’s so easy to call me crazy, nutty, lost her marbles, she’s so mean, she’s so aggressive, she’s so this, she’s so that … I tell the truth. I tell the truth.”

She then did the most masterful trick in the Housewives book and turned the focus on someone else. “Look at what you did to Erika,” she said. “Are you kidding me? What you did to Erika for four months? I’m sorry, it’s disgusting.”

ERIKA GIRARDI VS. DORIT (AND P.K.) KEMSLEY

That’s where Erika Girardi stepped in — and #pantygate reared its ugly head again.

If you remember, Girardi had (allegedly) flashed Kemsley’s husband while wearing a short dress with no underwear earlier in the season. Instead of address the situation with Girardi directly, Kemsley criticized Girardi behind her back with the other women, suggested Girardi might have done it on purpose, and blamed Girardi for her husband’s stares — all before jokingly gifting Girardi a pair of underwear to hide “her pretty little p—.”

The two went head-to-head over the incident in Hong Kong — a battle Kemsley said on Tuesday she was ambushed by.

“This entire thing you did in Hong Kong — you attacked me,” she said. “I have made every attempt — which actually, I was accused of being desperate for your friendship and attention — when I’ve only done everything to try and [be friends].”

Girardi wasn’t buying it. “You’ve called me cold, you’ve called me heartless. It’s hurtful, it’s rude.” she said. “It’s really mean to do that to somebody. So you tell me why I want to be friends with somebody? If something like what happened between us had happened to you, would you be really easy to warm up to that person? It’s not a natural response to warm up to someone after what was said about them. So don’t call me cold. You can’t read social cues? … Do you know how embarrassing that was for me?”

Once again, Kemsley insisted she had tried to keep the whole thing light and that giving Girardi underwear was just a joke. She also reminded Girardi that she had apologized in Hong Kong.

While Kemsley was telling the truth, Girardi didn’t remember (amnesia case number 2) and was quick to point out that she didn’t like being laughed at. “I’m the brunt of the joke — you’re laughing at me, you’re not laughing with me,” she said. “I haven’t done s— to you. I haven’t done anything to you and you walked around and talked all this s— about me. You have and I get it, it’s who you are. I don’t need to know who you are — I’ve been shown enough.”

That’s when Kemsley’s husband P.K. showed up to defend his wife.

“Erika, you just said that you’re deliberately cold. You’re not deliberately cold, you’re inherently cold,” he said. “She made a joke, why are you carrying it on? At what point is it over? She said sorry. I’m afraid you’re delusional.”

Clearly, P.K. was the delusional one, trying to come for Girardi. “It wasn’t fun for me,” she said. “Dorit has always had something kind of ugly to say to me then. I’ve been nothing but nice to her. I haven’t done anything to her. And I believe you’ve not been nice to me. I believe the both of you haven’t been nice to me, saying all those things about me.”

P.K. finally confessed that he never though Girardi was trying to seduce him. “If I said something about the whole pantygate thing, it was throwaway,” he said. “I probably said a thousand times I didn’t think it was deliberate. I know it wasn’t.”

Though their fight was tense, Girardi seemed fine to move on by the end — though she wouldn’t forget. “Is this over for me? Yes. But once bitten, twice shy,” she said. “I’m sure, there is always a way to put things back together and to try and have a genuine connection. But it will be slow.”

EDEN SASSOON VS. LISA RINNA

When Sassoon was first introduced to RHOBH audiences, it was through her friendship with Rinna. But after the daughter of Vidal passed Rinna’s “Kim Richards is close to death and Kyle Richards is her enabler“-comments back to Rinna’s longtime enemy Vanderpump, their friendship was pretty much over in the Melrose Place alum’s eyes.

What happened in Hong Kong didn’t help Sassoon’s case either — Rinna frustrated that Sassoon hadn’t called Kemsley on said aforementioned Xanax accusations. (She had, but yet again, Rinna claimed to forget).

Sadly, Sassoon didn’t learn any of this until Tuesday’s episode. “The minute you went to Vanderpump, my guard went up, sweet thing,” Rinna told her. “The minute you did that you were done.”

That caused Sassoon to blow up like a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float.

“That is rude,” she screamed. “I’ve given you so much of my time, my energy — my f—ing heart, you bitch! I’ve given you everything Lisa. And you sit there and say that?”

“It’s not okay for you to treat me the way that you do,” she added before walking away. “It’s not okay for you to walk all over me and use me as your scapegoat. I’ve been nothing but there for you to try to heal you. When it’s okay for you to want me to be there for you then I will be? But for you to be there for me, God forbid!”

Eileen Davidson attempted to help smooth things over, telling Rinna that Sassoon “felt dismissed by everybody.” But it was too late. Rinna left without trying to fix things — leaving Sassoon in tears, telling Vanderpump, “I would choose you over her any day.”