RHOBH Reunion First Look! Erika Girardi Confronts PK Kemsley Over #PantyGate: 'Why Are You Here?'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicks off its three-part reunion on Tuesday and it doesn’t take long for Dorit Kemsley to bring up the “pink elephant” in the room.

In an exclusive sneak peak at part 1 of the reunion, #pantygate rears its ugly head again — despite everyone’s insistence that it’s “gone on too long.”

If you remember, earlier in the season, Erika Girardi had (allegedly) flashed Kemsley’s husband while wearing a short dress with no underwear on. Instead of addressing the situation with Girardi directly, Kemsley criticized Girardi behind her back with the other women, suggesting Girardi might have done it on purpose, and blamed Girardi for her husband’s stares — all before jokingly gifting Girardi a pair of underwear to hide “her pretty little p—.”

But when the scandal comes up again on Tuesday, Kemsley denies she and her husband PK had ever said Girardi had tried to seduce him.

“I did not accuse her of that,” Kemsley says, as PK sits aside her. “[Erika] announced she didn’t have underwear on. It’s like saying to somebody, ‘Don’t look at the pink elephant.’ She said, I’m not wearing any underwear.”

That’s not how it went down, of course — and Girardi makes that clear.

“I didn’t announce it, I was asked,” she quips back. “And I said, ‘No I don’t have on any underwear.’ And then it became, ‘Okay…’ — and you know what, listen. This has gone on way too long.”

“I never stood staring at you. It’s just absolute nonsense,” PK says. “I caught a glance and then at that point, I never looked again. To a certain extent, Erika, I was making light heart of it. I realize now that that went on far too long and I totally agree with you. I can’t believe we’re still here talking about it.”

“When did I ever say that that’s something you did on purpose ever?” he continues. “It’s very frustrating when you’re accused of something you didn’t do.”

FROM COINAGE: Vacation Like a Kardashian: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

His words brings laughter from Girardi.

“I was accused of that too!” she says. “You can’t defend [Dorit], PK. She’s here on the cast. Why? Why are you here to defend her?”

PK’s response is swift.

“Erika I’m always going to defend her, because I know what her intentions were. She’s not a nasty person,” he says.

Girardi wasn’t criticizing Dorit though — she was addressing her anger towards him.

“I’m not calling her a nasty person, I’m calling you a nasty person for saying that s— about me,” she says.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.