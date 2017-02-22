RHOBH Star Lisa Vanderpump Talks Lisa Rinna's Nude Instagram Selfie: 'I Just Don't Know Why You'd Want to'

Real Housewives Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump has mixed feelings about Lisa Rinna‘s recent nude Instagram selfie.

Vanderpump, 56, tells PEOPLE that although she was impressed by Rinna’s toned body in the photo, she can’t help but wonder why her costar would want to share such a sultry selfie.

“I just don’t know why you’d want to,” she says. “I mean, sure she looks great. I mean, she’s tiny and she’s toned. But I think my kids, even if I looked that good — which I don’t — would say, ‘Oh mom, what the hell are you doing?’ ”

Rinna, 53, stripped down to her birthday suit in a recent photo to celebrate Playboy‘s reversal of its decision to discontinue nude pictorials. With only a chair covering her genitals, Rinna wrote: “The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!”

Rinna and Vanderpump clashed for most of last season, but seemed to turn over a new leaf in a December episode that saw Rinna offering Vanderpump an apology.

“In the end, I like you more than I don’t like you.You don’t have to give me [a second chance]. I’m just saying how I feel — you can do whatever you want,” she said.

“I’m sorry for treating you and being hard on you. I was hard on you. So I will apologize for that. I’m sorry for being so hard on you. And I’m not proud of it.”

The two have been cordial since — but they’re still nowhere close to being BFFs. Guess Vanderpump can’t expect any personally delivered nude selfies in her phone any time soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.