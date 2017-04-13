'Kim Could Have Been Our First Lady!': RHOBH's Kim Richards Says She Once Went on a Date with President Donald Trump

Before she referred to him as President Trump, Kim Richards simply knew POTUS as Donald.

In an E! clip of Tuesday’s upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion — the second of the show’s three-part reunion — host Andy Cohen asks 52-year-old Richards about her romantic history with the former Apprentice star.

“One thing I have to ask you before we get onto everything that happened this season. I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump,” Cohen, 48, asks Richards. “Is that true?”

Indeed, it is. “Yes,” Richards confirms.

Out of surprise, Cohen exclaims, “You did?!”

Along with Cohen, the RHOBH cast members are also taken aback by the question, including Richards’ sister, Kyle, whose eyes widen.

Despite confirming the rumor to the longtime Housewives host, Richards plays coy when pressed for more information.

“Let’s not get into it,” she says. “I had dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald.”

But Lisa Vanderpump, who sits beside Richards on the couch, wants to know more about their past involvement. “Sex or not?” the SUR owner asks her.

In response, Richards tells her with a few laughs, “Let’s just leave it at this. I don’t want to talk about the President.”

“Did you see him naked?” Vanderpump teases.

Had things worked out between Richards and President Trump, Cohen suggests that the RHOBH alum’s life could now look very different: “Kim could have been our First Lady!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.