Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave seemed like they would be fast friends at the beginning of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But by the end of Tuesday’s all-new episode, it seemed their friendship had officially fallen apart.

“You are psycho,” Kemsley, 41, screamed at Mellencamp Arroyave. “You’re psycho, honestly.”

Why was Kemsley so angry? It turns out Kemsley had once again managed to annoy Mellencamp Arroyave, this time when she complained that the new Housewife had served her wine in a champagne glass.

“I don’t like feeling like I have to be something else to make other people feel comfortable. I already am awkward enough hosting people at my home,” Mellencamp Arroyave told Lisa Vanderpump, recounting the incident. “I don’t have to worry about what wine glass goes where. … Maybe it’s my own thing but when someone says, ‘Oh, they poured my wine in the wrong glass.’ To me I’m like, ‘I don’t f—— care!’ ”

Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Though Mellencamp Arroyave didn’t call out Kemsley by name, Vanderpump brought Mellencamp Arroyave’s frustrations up to Kemsley during a meeting later on.

“That was me!” Kemsley said. “I mentioned about the glass very simply because I do pay attention to those things.”

The conversation then turned into a discussion of Mellencamp Arroyave’s discomfort around what Vanderpump called “a lavish lifestyle,” with Kemsley suggesting she might be trying to be something she’s not.

“My friends don’t do things they don’t want to do to try to impress someone. And if you are, you’re already putting the wrong foot forward,” Kemsley quipped. “But what does that matter to me? I don’t give a s—. I’m finding her to be a little tightly wound.”

Dorit Kemsley Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

But it wasn’t that Mellencamp Arroyave was trying to be someone she wasn’t. It’s that she wanted Kemsley to just accept her for who she is.

“You and I are going to be a little bit different,” Mellencamp Arroyave said later as the two came face-to-face on a yacht where Kemsley was throwing a surprise 50th birthday party for her husband PK. “And as long as you can say, ‘Yeah, you know what Teddi, you’re a lot different than I am and I like you for that.’ The same reason I’m here supporting you saying, ‘I’m impressed by this.’ You did something I wouldn’t do. … I really am somebody who that, I will just let it go.”

Vanderpump didn’t want to let it go though. “You obviously do care because it upset you,” she told Mellencamp Arroyave. “If you have two glasses there, you’re obviously stating there’s a difference between wine and champagne. And then [Dorit’s] just choosing to get the right glass.”

“The fact that I know a wine glass rather than a champagne glass is etiquette,” Kemsley added. “Sorry, I know it.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Jorge Bautista

That’s when Mellencamp Arroyave started getting defensive. “I feel like I’m being talked down to now and I don’t like it,” she told them. “I know, you’re better than me in that. One hundred percent.”

Stepping in to help, pal Kyle Richards attempted to support Mellencamp Arroyave. But Kemsley wasn’t having that.

“Are you her mouthpiece?” she asked Richards, shutting her down. “Are you her spokesperson? So why are you chiming in and speaking for her? We’re talking.”

The situation looked to be getting out of control, so Mellencamp Arroyave tried to put a stop to it. “[I was] trying to talk to you and you could only focus on a glass or whatever it is. Made me feel a little weird,” she said, downplaying the drama.

Kemsley was infuriated. “I wasn’t sitting there, ‘I can’t focus on a conversation because I’m not drinking out o the right glass.’ So to say that is actually insulting,” she told Mellencamp Arroyave. “You’re flat out, not only exaggerating, lying. You’re making s— up.”

“I’m not going to get over it if you keep acting like a psycho bitch,” she added. “You’re like, ‘I’m causal and low maintenance.’ But you’re a little too high strung. For crying out loud, it’s a glass!”

By the end, it looked like Kemsley and Mellencamp Arroyave would always be on opposite sides of their battles. But one thing is for sure: Kemsley wasn’t ready to take the blame.

“I don’t know where in all of this I became the villain,” she said to audiences.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.