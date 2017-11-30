RHOBH Alum Carlton Gebbia's Husband Files for Divorce

Carlton Gebbia‘s marriage is coming to an end.

After nearly two decades of matrimony, PEOPLE previously confirmed in August 2016 that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had separated from her husband, David Gebbia.

Now, more than a year after their separation, PEOPLE confirms that David has filed for divorce from the Bravo personality, with whom he shares three minor children: Destiny, Mysteri and Cross.

David filed for the dissolution of their marriage in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, The Blast first reported.

Although the duo decided to separate, they continued to live together “under the same roof for the wellness of their children,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

After news of their separation broke last year, Carlton spoke with PEOPLE about the pair’s mutual decision.

“It was never a verbal decision between him and I. It just sort of happened naturally. It was a gradual breakup of our relationship over a period of time,” Carlton said of David. “This man was my soulmate for 20 years and never would I have imagined this. He was my everything, but we’ve been together a long time. …[It] is wonderful now to know that we can still continue to be partners because we had always worked so well together in the past.”

Though Carlton only appeared on RHOBH for one season, she credits her experience on the Bravo reality series to strengthening her marriage.

“I have to add, because I have heard about the Housewives curse, my experience with Bravo and the show actually made my relationship with David stronger,” she told PEOPLE. “He has always had my back, but this was like a different animal. We had a partnership and worked really well together.”

Citing him as her “best friend,” Carlton met her businessman husband when she ran the retirement plan department of a stock brokerage company that his family purchased.

“I mean, he will always be one of the most amazing men I’ve ever known and I will always consider him my soulmate,” she added. “When I met him, I called him ‘my destiny’ and I said if we ever had a little girl, that’s what her name would be.”