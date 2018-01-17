Camille Grammer Questions Dorit Kemsley's Drinking After RHOBH Star's Drunken C-Word Slur

Dorit Kemsley has made her fair share of enemies during her short time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, butting heads with Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and former Housewife Eileen Davidson in her first season alone. And now, she can add two other names to that list: Camille Grammer and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

On Tuesday’s all-new episode, Kemsley, 41, found herself in the hot seat with her two castmates. And judging from the previews for next week, it doesn’t look like a reconciliation is coming anytime soon.

For Grammer, it all started days earlier at Kyle Richards‘ home. There for a dinner party with Richards, Kemsley, and company, Grammer was on her best behavior — this being the first time she was introducing boyfriend (and now fiancé) David C. Meyer to the group.

Things quickly got uncomfortable for Grammer though when Kemsley, who had consumed a little too much alcohol, began rambling about inappropriate things.

“Camille, you’re a stupid c—,” she screamed at one point, seemingly out of nowhere and to the shock of everyone at the table.

The comment didn’t sit well with Grammer. “Dorit, everyone’s allowed to act stupid once in awhile, but you really abuse the privilege,” Grammer told audiences. “Honestly at this point, I don’t give two s—- about you. But I care about what David thinks, because if I’m associating with the rantings of a crazed drunk woman, it makes me look bad.”

Looking back at it Tuesday at dinner with Richards and Mellencamp Arroyave, Grammer said the situation ultimately made her feel uncomfortable.

“I was very embarrassed and I was humiliated and I was embarrassed for David and what he was going to think,” Grammer said. “She hurt my feelings, it was inappropriate, and it wasn’t a great time. She embarrassed me. The c-word — it’s just nasty. It’s a nasty word.”

She also threw some jabs Kemsley’s way, later questioning Kemsley’s drinking habits.

“Dorit’s a bit self-absorbed, if not a lot, and a bottomless pit of b——,” Grammer said. “I do think she tends to talk a little too much and maybe drink too much. And s— just flies out of her mouth and she can’t control it. Or she was really drunk and it’s all about her and she was just really desperate for attention.”

Richards, 49, was nervous about the implication of Grammer’s words, telling audiences, “Accusing someone of drinking too much or having an issue with that is something you don’t do. That’s a very sensitive topic in my family, and that’s something I’m like, ‘No no no, that’s not fair.’ ”

Still, she didn’t combat Grammer, and instead asked the Beverly Hills Housewife if she thought Kemsley might be joking. “Even though Dorit’s not British, I don’t know if it’s because she’s with [her British husband], but they don’t take things as seriously maybe,” Richards said.

Grammer wasn’t having it. “Maybe the Brits joke about things, but I still thing the c-word is hitting below the belt,” she said. “I’m going to get her a gag.”

In her defense, Kemsley said she was joking and didn’t think for a second Grammer would be upset. “I don’t have an issue with Camille, she knows that,” Kemsley told Lisa Vanderpump. “I would think she knows it’s a girl who has had a few glasses of wine and I’m being silly and stupid. I mean, obviously.”

Vanderpump warned her otherwise though. “Look at it from her perspective. She’s got her new boyfriend there,” Vanderpump said. “I don’t think you meant it for a second. … If you said it to me, I would say something back ‘ditto’ or whatever. Camille might not take it as a joke.”

“Why do I just put my foot in my mouth, Lisa?” Kemsley replied.

That was nothing compared to what Kemsley did to Mellencamp Arroyave.

Despite plans to get a drink together, Kemsley left Mellencamp Arroyave waiting alone for almost an hour on Tuesday’s episode, having gotten caught up in a personal business affair and confused about the time in which they were supposed to meet.

That would have been bad enough, but when retelling the story to Richards and Vanderpump, she claimed she was only six minutes late — blasting Mellencamp Arroyave for being annoyed about her tardiness in the first place.

“I just don’t like the fact that she’s just exaggerating times and making me out to be a real idiot and a bad guy. And it’s like, Teddi, come on, for crying out loud. It’s an accident. It’s not like I have a habit of doing this to you,” Kemsley told Vanderpump.

As one might imagine, Mellencamp Arroyave wasn’t too happy to hear that when the information got back to her.

“I don’t know if Dorit’s trying to cover up the fact with how late she is or change the narrative of what the truth is. All I do know is, her story doesn’t make sense,” Mellencamp Arroyave said. “I 100 percent wasn’t going to make a huge deal out of it. But telling your friends and bringing it into this whole big thing, changing the time frame? That’s irritating.”

