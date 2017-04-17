'You Are Really Evil!' Porsha Williams Slams Kenya Moore for Provoking Fights in RHOA Reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is capping off its explosive ninth season with a history-making four-part reunion. And on Sunday’s first episode, stars Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Shereé Whitfield didn’t waste a minute jumping into the drama.

Here were five of the night’s biggest revelations.

1. Burruss Got Breast Implants

It shouldn’t be a shock to hear that a Real Housewife has had plastic surgery. But during Bailey’s breast rejuvenation consolation with her surgeon earlier this season, Burruss said that four of the six Atlanta Housewives had breast implants. And on Sunday, fans learned that number has now gone up.

“After we finished taping, I decided to pump them up,” Burrus, 40, said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take these from sleek to on fleek.’ ”

2. Moore Claimed Whitfield Stared Their Home Rivalry ‘Because She Needs a Check’

The battle over Moore Manor and Chateau Sherée was the argument that kicked off and concluded this season. And though the conflict came up yet again on Sunday, it appeared to finally be over by episode’s end.

“Our feud is silly,” Moore told Whitfield, 47. “At the end of the day, you did your thing. And it’s beautiful for you — that’s all that matters.”

That was, of course, after the two threw shade one another’s way. Moore claimed Whitfield had “tax liens” on her home and had started their arguing to keep herself on the show (“she needs a check”). Whitfield, meanwhile, said Moore had a married “rich African” give her the downpayment for her house.

But Moore remained content of her accomplishments. “I’m so proud of myself for being self-made,” she said. “Everything I do, I do from the ground up. And honey I will sit here any day and defend myself against that. When I ever talk about something, it’s a fact… And you’re fake news.”

3. Parks Thinks She and Burruss Can Still Repair Their Friendship

With both sitting opposite from one another in the prime reunion seats next to host Andy Cohen, it was clear the bulk of the reunion’s action was going to come down to the two of them. But while their grievances didn’t come up during part 1, Parks did mentioned she hadn’t closed the door on their friendship.

“Nothing’s too hard for God,” the 43-year-old mother of two said. “That’s not saying it can’t change in the future. I’m always optimistic.”

It takes two to make a friendship, though, and Burruss didn’t seem interested.

“I think it’s b——-,” she said. “I just feel like whenever we’re on camera she’s always giving us positive positive positive. Then as soon as she doesn’t realize she’s being taped anymore, y’all cut away to her saying something that’s either crazy or whatever. So I don’t agree.”

4. Moore and Parks Faced Off About That Divorce Party and Apollo Nida (Again)

Burruss wasn’t the only one calling out Parks’ duality. Moore had a lot to say about the issue too — claiming Parks had “two different lives.”

“You [have] your real life [where] you kiki with Porsha and laugh about being divorced and being the best. But then you think, ‘How will the public think about me and how will I feel in this moment?’ And then you readjust to keep up this false image that you have,” Moore said. “I know the Southern Belle, I know the freak hoe — I know all those images… You’re full of s—. You’re phony and fake and that’s what you are.”

Parks defended herself and denied Moore’s claims. “I’m doing it on national TV so the public will see both!” she said. “You don’t even know me so how you would know what image I’m keeping up? You don’t know me to be a freak hoe.”

It was clear the two former friends didn’t have a chance of mending fences — especially since Parks kept bringing up how Moore had flirted with Parks’ estranged husband Apollo Nida while the two were still together. “She texted my husband and that’s a fact,” Parks said. “When we were in Anguilla she asked if we wanted to have a threesome. It’s inappropriate… That was trifling.”

FROM COINAGE: Side Hustles of the Real Housewives of Atlanta

That’s why Parks was so uncomfortable at Moore’s divorce party. “I didn’t feel like her intentions were pure,” Parks said. “I thought her intentions was to make fun of me for getting a divorce. Me and her have had direct issues relating to her marriage. You can’t erase the past.”

Moore maintained that she wasn’t trying to erase the past, just trying to move on from it.

“He was a married man — I never wanted Apollo,” she told Cohen. “So for her to say that, it really shows where her heart is. Clearly I was exonerated for anything that he ever said may have been inappropriate between us. We were friends. We had a business dealing that fell out. I should have stopped texting him after that — even though the texts were friendly. I took my responsibility for that.”

Ultimately, the two couldn’t come to a conclusion with their issues — even disagreeing why they had fallen out in the first place. And while Parks said she didn’t think their issues were a major roadblock in their friendship, Moore was done.

5. Williams Stood Up for Her Anger Management Treatment and Stood Up to Burruss and Moore

Williams’ hot tempter and history of violent behavior has been extensively documented on RHOA. But the 35-year-old Dish Nation host has been taking proactive steps to change her habits in anger management, despite what her castmates might think.

“It’s going really good,” Williams told Cohen. “For me, it’s plain old therapy. I’m all by myself, coming from divorce, rebuilding everything by myself. And it can be a lot for me. That’s why I’m still going.”

When members of the cast suggest she was only going for the cameras, Williams denied it — turning their negativity back at them. “When I’m trying to better myself, all y’all do is think that it’s something bad. When are you ever going to celebrate someone?”

The progress Williams has made was on full display this season when she left a heated change with Moore, refusing to engage.

REAL HOUSEWIVES REWIND: Porsha Williams Fights Kenya Moore at the RHOA Reunion

“You started with the digs — ‘Are you on medication? Are you cured?’ It started to go below the belt,” Williams told Moore. “You not only followed me across the street, you got very close — walking up on me from behind and like, ‘Oh is this your trigger? Am I triggering you?’ And then in the end, you would play victim. ‘Oh my God, she dragged me down the street.’ But you actually provoked that action.”

“You are an angry person. All you do is hide behind those words. You are really evil,” she added.

Williams continued: “Since I’m a different Porsha, she didn’t get that. And when I drove off, I felt more powerful because I had not given that to her… It’s not whether someone triggers you to pop off you go ahead and pop off. It’s no matter what you do to me, no matter what you say. you will not get that power.”

She may have felt powerful, but that didn’t mean Williams was the victim. That title was Moore’s, the 46-year-old former Miss USA said. “I have suffered from verbal abuse from [Williams, Parks, and Whitfield],” she claimed. “I understand that I’m a strong person and have a strong personality. But trust me, I don’t attack people. I retaliate.”

RELATED VIDEO: Porsha Williams Talks Her Dramatic Exit From Celebrity Apprentice

Also retaliating against Williams was Burruss. The “Rise Above” singer criticized Williams for making excuses for Parks, but not extending that same forgiveness her way.

“When we went into the season we weren’t cool? When did we fall out?” Burruss asked Williams. “I’ve always tried to stick up for you honey. Even at the start of this season, I had given money for you to win on Celebrity Apprentice. I paid $5,000. It was for you, honey. I wanted to see you win!”

That gesture didn’t mean anything to Williams. “So everything you do to someone gives you the right to mistreat them? Gives them the right to belittle them?” she asked. “I can’t be bought Kandi. I’m not going to be bought into not speaking up to your a–.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.