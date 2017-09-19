NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are back to stir things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive premiere of the season 10 trailer!

The two reality stars — both original cast members of Bravo’s highest-rated Housewives franchise when it premiered in October 2008 — are returning to the show for its milestone season, alongside fellow O.G. Housewife Shereé Whitfield and long-running castmates Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey.

“This is getting juicy!” Whitfield exclaims in the trailer, which is packed full of OMG moments and hilarious one-liners.

Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann, who is billed as a “friend of the Housewives,” don’t waste time jumping into the action.

Though their explosive battles are some of the most memorable moments in Housewives history — including when Leakes told Zolciak-Biermann to “close your legs to married men” during the season 1 reunion — neither of ladies seem to be going after each other this time around.

It’s Leakes’ first time back as a full-time Housewife since leaving in season 7. Zolciak-Biermann left RHOA halfway through season 5, storming out during a group dinner when she was 35 weeks pregnant with her now 5-year-old son Kash Kade.

“I am back, and of course the haters still know I’m here,” Leakes proclaims early on in the trailer, joking, “Is my wig still down?”

The Fashion Police host better keep it down tight, because a few of the ladies seem to be coming for it. In the two-minute clip alone, she butts heads with Whitfield and Williams — calling the latter a “big ass mother f—— liar” for her role in spreading allegations that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually last season.

“You deserve some discipline for what you did to Kandi,” Leakes yells as her fellow Housewives hold her back. “F— you.” (Phaedra Parks, who admitted to telling Williams the news, is not returning this season).

Zolciak-Biermann has her own set of problems, mainly with Moore — whom the Don’t Be Tardy star famously fought with last season when she made a guest appearance at Whitfield’s housewarming party.

The former Miss USA’s secret wedding to businessman Marc Daly seems to take all the ladies by surprise, with Zolciak-Biermann joking “she married a fan.”

“Have you guys met her husband?” Zolciak-Biermann asks.

“Worry about pimping your daughter out, bitch,” Moore snaps back, calling out Zolciak-Biermann’s lookalike daughter Brielle. “If you come for me, I will f——- rip your head off.”

Moore’s husband isn’t the only one that has everyone talking. Bailey and Whitfield are both focusing on their “new boos” — though Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas isn’t necessarily ready to let her go.

“Cynthia and I will get back together,” he says.

Meanwhile, Whitfield’s man — an inmate at a federal prison — has her friends worried he may not have her best intensions in mind. “He’s a con artist,” Leakes tells Burruss, who wonders, “I hope he doesn’t con her out of Chateau Shereé!”

But Burruss is past all of last season’s nonsense.

“Once I don’t f— with you, I don’t f— with you,” she says of Williams, who is now practicing being a “baby vegan.”

That’s probably best for Burruss, who has her hands full anyway with the Old Lady Gang restaurant. She, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott are also preparing for the highly-anticipated Xscape reunion. (Their road back together, and their first full live performance in nearly 15 years, will be documented on the Xscape: Still Kickin’ It spin-off series set to premiere this fall).

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo