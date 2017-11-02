RHOA's Porsha Williams Says She's Recovered From Baby Fever: 'I'm Not Obsessing Over It Anymore'

Porsha Williams has spent the past few seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on a quest to become a mother, even trying last season to get her now ex-boyfriend Todd Stewart to sign a “baby prenup,” ensuring he would hold up his end of the bargain should they have a child together and things not work out for them romantically.

But when the hit Bravo show returns for its milestone 10th season on Sunday, fans will find that the 36-year-old Dish Nation host, who is now single, has cooled her jets on her quest for motherhood — something she attributes to time spent with her 1½-year-old niece Baleigh.

“Every time I’m around my niece, she gives me baby fever. But that’s the thing about baby fever. You have it, and then you get well again,” Williams tells PEOPLE. “I’m okay right now. I’m not going to have a baby until I’ve found that right guy. And I’m sure once I find him, that’ll be one of the first things we do.”

“For me, I’ve thought of a lot of creative ways I can make that happen without a man. Once I realized it doesn’t have to be one way, then it gave me a little more time,” she continues. “So I’m not obsessing over it anymore.”

That’s not the only change fans can expect to see from Williams this season. After being in the center of the drama last season for her role in spreading false allegations that castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually last season, Williams said she did her best not to get down in the dirt.

“Season 10 was filled with a lot of big moments, a lot of drama, but I really tried not to involved myself in as much of it,” she says. “I really just wanted to have a good time, so I tried to focus on those good moments in the group when I could.”

“I’ve learned from my mistakes,” she continues — explaining that she’s yet to repair her friendship with ex-Housewife Phaedra Parks, who was blamed (and fired from the show) for starting the rumors about Burruss and telling them to Williams in the first place. “I’ve definitely in the past been loyal to a fault. I’m a little more guarded when it comes to friendships.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her fair share of arguments. In clips released of the season premiere, for example, Williams can be seen butting heads early on with NeNe Leakes, angry that the O.G. Atlanta Housewife had allegedly tried to get her fired from the show.

“As far as NeNe is concerned, she had said some things in the press about me that was pretty harsh. I knew that was going to be drama,” Williams says. “She was carrying the torch for a situation that had nothing to do with her and she was using it to hurt me. I thought that was wrong … it was pretty rough in the beginning.”

“You can’t argue the entire season, so now we’re in a better place,” Williams reveals, adding that their reconciliation isn’t the only thing fans will see on RHOA. “You gotta let stuff go and just exist. The theme of this season is we are all human, we all make mistakes. And we have to be more forgiving in this group. Those life lessons hit people hard. As long as someone has heart and you know that, you know you can forgive and move forward.”

Williams is moving forward outside of the show too, adding a wig line to her Go Naked Hair extensions line and launching her own hair salon studio (set to open in the next two months). She’s also on tour with a new role in the stage play adaptation of the 2001 hit movie Two Can Play That Game, alongside Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short.

And while a baby is still a long ways away, Williams assures she’ll still be dating on the show — it’s just “not as much of a priority of mine as it’s seemed in the past.”

“I absolutely know myself more today than I did when I was married” she says when asked what she’s looking for in a man, nodding to her two-year marriage to football star Kordell Stewart, which ended in 2013. “For me, it’s about finding someone who wants to be part of your world and who is supportive of you and who understands that if it ends up being a serious relationship, you’ll make those adjustments to prioritize a happy family first.”

“I don’t regret anything because anything I’ve been through just helps build who I am today — be it relationships with me or friendships, it all helps shape who you become. But I definitely say I’m a different person, and I’m supposed to be,” she says. “It’s a good thing.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.