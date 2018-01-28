Eva Marcille got into her fair share of verbal arguments in her climb to become cycle 3 winner of America’s Next Top Model back in 2004. So stepping into the world of shade and shouting that is The Real Housewives of Atlanta should be a walk in the park, right?

Yeah, not so much.

The 33-year-old model, who makes her debut as a Friend of the Housewives on Sunday’s episode, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she’s not coming into the fray to cause trouble. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

“I bring a different perspective,” Marcille says. “I look at this whole world through a different prism because I’m more of like, ‘Hey guys, let’s all get along. Let’s see how we can all make this thing work’ versus them thinking, ‘I’m on an island all by myself and I’m my own person type thing.’ ”

“As a community of women — of diverse women — we’re a lot more together and a lot more like a sisterhood,” she adds. “We should have each other’s backs and root for each other. So I definitely come with a different idea of what this sisterhood should be. And that’s healthy and a good thing because it’s extremely harmonious. Which, I mean, don’t we all need a little bit of harmony?”

Marcille doesn’t appear to fit in with the group in a new trailer dropped for RHOA‘s 10th season.

She steps right into the drama, confronting Cynthia Bailey’s new beau Will Jones about having a girlfriend who’s not Bailey. “Well, this is quite messy,” she tells Jones.

But Marcille, who says she had never watched RHOA before, assures fans she’s not the same girl she was when she filmed ANTM.

“When I look at the landscape and just the whole idea of reality television now … I come from reality television in what, 2003? Which is before it was actually even a genre,” says Marcille, who was 18 when she filmed the Tyra Banks modeling show. “It was a competition based show. There were no real fight for the limelight, we were just kind of fighting for the prize. That’s my reality.”

What her reality is now is life as a mom to daughter Marley Rae, 3½ (with ex Kevin McCall) — cooking dinners, running to PTA meetings and volunteering at her kid’s school.

She’s also engaged to lawyer Michael Sterling (as she announced on Christmas) and seven months pregnant with a son (as she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in November), whom she plans to name Michael Jr.

“I’m beyond elated to be having a boy,” Marcille said. “I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother.’ ”

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” added Marcille with a laugh. “However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET)on Bravo.