Kim Zolciak Claims NeNe Leakes Did Drugs, Kandi Burruss Propositioned Her for Sex

Kim Zolciak-Biermann came out swinging on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday, dropping shocking accusations about Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes.

The 39-year-old mother of six returned to the hit Bravo show’s 10th season for the first time since season 5 after debuting as a Friend of the Housewives earlier this year. And though she started trouble with rival Kenya Moore early on, Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t been around to turn up the drama since.

Boy, did she make up for lost time.

It all began during catch-up drinks with BFF Shereé Whitfield, where the subject of Porsha Williams and her feud with Burruss was brought up.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Alex Martinez/Bravo

As RHOA fans will remember, Williams had been in the center of the drama last season for her role in spreading false allegations that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging her and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually.

While Williams has apologized for her role in the rumors, which were told to her by fired Housewife Phaedra Parks, Burruss has yet to forgive her — something Zolciak-Biermann understood.

“That’s a pretty harsh allegation,” Zolciak-Biermann told Whitfield.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOA Star Porsha Williams Gives Her Side of the Story Regarding the Kandi vs. Phaedra Feud!

Still, Burruss wasn’t all innocent in Zolciak-Biermann’s eyes. “I also know a lot about, you know, Kandi,” she said. “I’m just saying the threesome part with the hubby. … the elevator’s not going to the top floor if you’re willing to share your man.”

Then she spilled some tea of her own, claiming that Burruss had once propositioned her to perform oral sex on her.

“On my kid’s life if God strikes me dead, I wouldn’t let her,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I’m not saying that to be mean, I’m telling you the f—— truth.”

Kandi Burruss Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

As viewers struggled to pick their respective jaws off the floor from that bomb, Zolciak-Biermann got ready to throw another.

This time, Leakes was the target. See, she was supposed to join Zolciak-Biermann and Whitfield for drinks, but she bailed — telling them over the phone that she wouldn’t be coming because there’s “a lot of damn elephants in the room.”

“At my white party, Shereé brought Kim, who wasn’t invited,” Leakes told viewers. “Kim came into my house, broke glasses, cursing. Bitch, you don’t come into my house and disrespect where I live! Yet she wants to have drinks? I’m not here for the fake b——-.”

She was also angry that Zolciak-Biermann had tried to make a dig at her at her white party, saying that she saw Leakes illegally parking in a handicap spot at the mall.

NeNe and Gregg Leakes Tibrina Hobson/Getty

RELATED: ‘Close Your Legs to Married Men’: A Brief History of Kim Zolciak-Biermann & NeNe Leakes’ Rocky Friendship

Hanging up the phone, Zolciak-Biermann went off, alleging that Leakes was under the influence of a substance.

“She’s so unstable,” she told Whitfield of Leakes. “She’s on something, Shereé. Bitch, it’s not that serious. It bothers you that I saw you park your Rolls-Royce in a handicap spot? It’s a rent-a-Royce. It ain’t even a real f—— Royce!”

The allegations continued later in the episode when Zolciak-Biermann met face-to-face with Leakes.

“I don’t feel like you’re yourself. I feel like you’re off. I feel like at your party, you were not really there,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I really wondered whether you were on drugs at your house.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes Bravo

Leakes was taken aback by the accusation. “Drugs? What kind of drugs?” she asked.

“Pills or something,” Zolciak-Biermann alleged. “Your eyes were like over here. … I feel like you were not really there.”

Leakes denied it. “She’s pulling s— out of her ass. I’m on some damn vodka, bitch. But I damn sure ain’t on no drugs.”

RELATED VIDEO: NeNe Leakes Slams Kim Zolciak-Bierman Over Daughter’s Snapchat Video, Calls RHOA Costar ‘Racist’

Still, Leakes — who has had an up-and-down relationship with Zolciak-Biermman — agreed that something was weird with their relationship.

“I always feel like the energy’s off,” she said. “We’ve known each other the longest and it just seems like our relationship is never anything but very surface. You just aren’t very supportive. You aren’t around.”

She then brought up the handicap issue, saying that the pass belonged to her husband Gregg who had just been hospitalized for heart issues. “Just before I did the white party, Gregg had only been out of the hospital for a few days. And you had a heart issue, I thought you would be sympathetic,” Leakes said.

Though Zolciak-Biermann apologized, stressing that she “would never make fun of something like that” and adding that Gregg was “one of the most incredible men who has ever walked this planet,” Leakes wasn’t buying it.

“Kim and I are not on the same page,” she said by episode’s end. “We’re not going to be besties. Come on girl, it is what it is.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.