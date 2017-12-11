RHOA Cast Throws Kenya Moore a Shady Surprise Wedding Before Questioning If Her Marriage Is Real  

When Kenya Moore decided to elope in tropical getaway to St. Lucia, it meant her and husband Marc Daly’s wedding wouldn’t be captured by The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras. So to make up for it, Moore’s fellow Atlanta Housewives threw her a surprise wedding on Sunday’s episode.

Of course, the festivities — which occured during a group trip to San Francisco — came with a bit of shade thrown Moore’s way by her castmates Cynthia Bailey, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams and RHOA guest Marlo Hampton. Not only were they bothered that they hadn’t been invited to Moore’s June nuptials, but they’d all still yet to meet Daly.

To fill in for him as a groom in their pop-up ceremony then, the ladies brought along a cardboard cutout of a mystery man they dubbed “Flat Marc” — complete with a giant question mark printed on his face.

“The groom is like so what I would imagine Kenya to marry. Someone who is tall and mysterious. Someone who is completely questionable,” Williams joked. “I think he’s perfect!”

To her credit, Moore took it all in stride. “When I saw the groom and that was supposed to be my husband, it was like, ‘I’m just going to go with it because it’s making me smile because it’s so stupid,’ ” she told viewers.

Besides “Flat Marc,” the impromptu wedding also included a cake, stuffed animal versions of Moore’s Yorkies King and Twirl, Burruss singing “Here Comes the Bride” and Leakes officiating in a red choir robe.

“My wedding gift to Miss Daly is to give her the wedding of her dreams,” Leakes joked, before make Moore recite fake vows promising to stand by her restaurant-owner husband “through richness and through richness, through restaurants and through restaurants.”

There was also a sloppy kiss, and a celebratory walk back down the aisle as guests pulled from the streets of San Francisco threw plastic doves her way.

“This was great, thank you guys,” Moore told her friends after the festivities.

“At least we finally got to see you go down the aisle!” Burruss teased.

Not everyone was laughing when it came to Moore’s relationship, though.

Later in the episode, after Moore left to go to her grandmother’s funeral, the ladies started criticizing Moore and questioning whether she and Daly were really married — leaving Bailey in tears.

“We all know very clearly that Kenya gets scrutinized the most about her relationships. It’s always like, ‘Oh you got a fake boyfriend,’ ” she said, defending her friend. “I do want to meet him, but I don’t want to press her to do it. I’m telling you my honest feelings. I am good friends with Kenya. You may be the type of person, ‘You gotta meet my husband right away.’ That’s not her. Kenya is a loner, Kenya is different from you.”

“These girls are such a trip,” Bailey told audiences. “They rained on Kenya’s parade when she didn’t have a man and they are raining extra hard on her parade now that she does have one. … She’s finally happy. It is what is is and they should just leave her alone. … I’m not going to pretend that Kenya’s marriage situation is normal. But as her friend, I’m going to have to respect her process.”

After storming out of the room, Bailey composed herself and explained to the ladies that she was hurt by Moore’s secrecy around her husband and wedding.

“The whole situation with Kenya is very upsetting to me,” she said. “I wish I could say, ‘Oh I didn’t go to the wedding because of this,’ and ‘I did not meet this man because of this.’ But I can not force Kenya to do anything that she is not ready to do. I would have loved to be at Kenya’s wedding. Getting married and me not really knowing about it, it was hurtful.”

While Moore wasn’t there to defend herself, she did tell PEOPLE exclusively in June why she wanted to keep Daly away from the RHOA cameras.

“He didn’t sign up for this world, I did,” Moore explained. “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

“That’s why I fell in love with him,” Moore continued. “For him, it’s about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

She also revealed then that they would have “a large wedding for all of our friends and family next June” so people like Bailey who missed the first ceremony could attend.

On Sunday’s RHOA, she also spilled more details about Daly to Williams and Burruss — giving viewers more of a look into their relationship.

“My husband liked me smaller because I’m more toned smaller. He likes curves but he just wants you to be tight,” she said. “He hates me wearing makeup. Sometimes I want to put a little on and now he goes, ‘Can you take that off?’ He loves strong and successful women, but I have to catch myself a lot. I have to learn you cannot be an alpha woman at home.”

“I’ve learned things from him, he knows a lot about wine. Just listening to him I actually know secrets that I never knew before about men, dating, and relationships,” she added. “I remember on our first date, I texted him like, ‘Wow this is far.’ I went all the way to Brooklyn! All he said was, ‘Are you complaining?’ I thought, ‘Oh s— I shouldn’t have said that.’ So I always take responsibility and I try to move on from there.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.