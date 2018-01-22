Kenya Moore Storms Away from RHOA Cameras During Filming: 'I'm Done with This... Sick of It'

A psychic predicted last week she might not be around the group for much longer. And on Sunday’s all-new Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore proved that reading to be right — storming out of filming and flipping off the Bravo cameras while telling producers “I’m done with this.”

“I didn’t come to constantly be dragged in the mud,” she shouted after being confronted about her bad behavior during a disastrous dinner with Housewives Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, their sisters and frequent RHOA guest Shamea Morton.

“I don’t give a f—. I don’t give a f— about any of them bitches,” Moore continued. “Every time I do something positive it turns into some b——-.”

Moore, 46, had been accused by Morton and others in the group for being rude during the women’s trip to Houston, where (among other volunteer activities) they worked to rebuild houses for Hurricane Harvey victims with Habitat for Humanity.

“I wasn’t rude to nobody at that event. F— these m———— hoes,” Moore screamed at her producer. “The whole table is f—— stupid as s—.”

She then blamed her cast mates for the reason why her husband, Marc Daly, has yet to appear on the show.

“That’s why Marc don’t wanna be part of this. Because every time you turn around and trash his f—— wife,” Moore said. “Sick of it! I don’t f—— gotta do s— no more. Take my m———— mic off.”

When Williams came to check on Moore, she seemed to get only angrier. “No this is not a moment. See ya later! Bye!” she said, flipping off the camera.

An angry Moore then walked out of the restaurant and got into her car to drive away, telling Bailey — who had followed her out to check on her — “I’m just going to go back to the hotel. I’m not feeling well. Bye, Cyn. This is not a moment!”

It was hard to see why Moore was so upset. After all, Morton had been totally dismissed by Moore when she went to join them for the Habitat for Humanity event and called Moore for directions. “I am not your assistant Shamea,” Moore said. “Ask the volunteers, got to go. We’re working, we’re trying to get some people back in their homes. Bye bye!”

Morton was upset, telling Moore at dinner, “I just felt like you were pretty dismissive. … I want you to understand why so it doesn’t happen again.”

Her words weren’t met with kindness from Moore. “Shamea, you’re going way too deep with this. I’m sorry if I made you feel like that but we were busy working,” Moore said. It’s not about you, sweetie. It’s about the people of Huston. Not you and your feelings. … Let’s not make this an issue. Honestly, Shamea. We are all here. We had a great time. I think you should just give the benefit of the doubt and just let it go. That’s a better look.”

“Nobody was rude to anybody. That’s nonsense,” Moore said. “You guys want to talk about negative stuff, I’m just not here for that right now.”

She told viewers: “Shamea’s really trying to make me look like I did something that overshadows all the good I came to do. And I’m just disgusted by it.”

As she left, the ladies seemed totally confused. “I’m really concerned because she just seems like she’s losing it,” Williams, 36, said. “You can’t be that upset about what Shamea is saying. You certainly have sat and asked irritating ass questions.”

But Moore felt like she had good reason.

“There was a time I would have lit Shamea up and read her for filth. But I am in a different place right now. I am a married woman and I have an entire new life,” she said. “If Marc could see how these ladies are attacking me, he would probably make me leave this table before I decided to get up and leave myself.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.