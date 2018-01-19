Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Blamed Sex Allegation on Real Housewives Editors

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were left shocked watching Sunday’s episode, when mother of six Kim Zolciak-Biermann claimed that Kandi Burruss had once propositioned her for oral sex.

It was an allegation that sparked a heated debate between the two reality stars on Twitter during the airing of the show, each accusing the other of lying.

But according to Burruss, Zolciak-Biermann has in fact already apologized offline — and blamed her damaging words on RHOA editors.

“She just called me yesterday and I missed her call, but she texted me saying that they edited her saying that,” Burruss told PEOPLE Now during a visit this week. “She said that it’s editing and that she didn’t really say that.”

Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak-Biermann in 2010 Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Though Burruss seemed unconvinced by Zolciak-Biermann’s claim, she told host Jeremy Parsons that she was annoyed watching, especially considering that she was the subject of false allegations last season spread by Porsha Williams saying something similar.

“I am not a person who is very secretive about my sex life. I’ve been very open on the show about my life. The thing is is that I don’t want any of them,” Burruss said. “And I think that was my problem about the accusation. It was like, ‘Man, I have never checked for you in that way. Ever.’ So please don’t put it out there like that.”

“That is so untrue,” she continued. “And I hate that people feel that just because I am a sexual being, that I’m just going to want anybody.”

Burruss also teased the upcoming cast trip to Barcelona, saying that the drama got so big it almost turned “into a brawl.”

“It was a lot of drama in Barcelona,” she said. “Somebody went home early, I’ll say that. Some people didn’t even get to make it on the trip. I did not go home early. … You have to keep watching.”

Kandi Burruss Bruce Glikas/WireImage

While fans wait for that, they can see Burruss on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

She’s playing the role of prison maiden Mama Morton in the musical — a part her castmate NeNe Leakes has played before. So it was only natural that Leakes passed on some advice.

“She kind of encouraged me,” Burruss said. “She was like, ‘I know you’re going to do great. Just do your thing, you have a great voice, they’re going to love you.’ So I was very excited that she did give me her support. She even reached out to help me get a realtor to find a space out here to live. She hooked me up!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.