FIRST LOOK: The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Heads to Barcelona for an Explosive Girls Trip
The two-part Barcelona trip kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo
LIVIN' LA VIDA LOCA
RHOA stars Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, Shereé Whitfield, Eva Marcille, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey arrive in Barcelona and strut their stuff in the streets of Spain.
SERIOUS SHOPPERS
Of course, the Atlanta Housewives can't help but pick up some local goodies, stopping to gaze at some beautiful tapestries along the way.
RIDING IN STYLE
Missing from the action are longtime rivals Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who skipped the getaway — Moore because she wanted to avoid the trip's "negative components" and Zolciak-Biermann because she wanted to bring along husband Kroy (a no-no for a Housewives girls trip).
A BUMPY START
But just because Moore and Zolciak-Biermann aren't there doesn't mean there won't be conflicts. The ladies’ arrival in Barcelona starts off hot when Bailey confronts Marcille and Williams about the tea they spilled concerning her boyfriend Will Jones.
BARCELONA BREAKDOWN
Williams isn't the only one in the hot seat. Things heat up between Hampton and Burruss when shade is thrown during a group dinner — and then a text from Zolciak-Biermann blows up the whole group dynamic for good.
KISS KISS
At least Williams makes friends with the locals?
The two-part Real Housewives of Atlanta Barcelona trip kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
