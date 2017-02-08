'What Do You Got to Lose?' Donnie Wahlberg Gives Joey McIntyre Life Advice in Return of the Mac Clip

Joey McIntyre is being thrown back out into the spotlight — as a talk show host!

In Return of the Mac, Pop TV’s scripted comedy series starring boy band heartthrob McIntyre as a version of himself alongside his real-life family — his wife, Barrett, and their three children, Griffin, 8, Rhys, 6, and Kira, 5 — the former New Kids on the Block star attempts to become a serious actor. But somehow, he finds himself reluctantly taking on the role of a talk show host.

In a preview clip, McIntyre asks friend and former bandmate Donnie Wahlberg for advice.

“A talk show? I want to be an actor, not interview actors,” says McIntyre.

“If you ask me, I say do it. What do you got to lose?” responds Wahlberg, while painting his wife’s (Jenny McCarthy) toes. “If it sucks, nobody is going to see it anyways … You know our motto, ‘Don’t be a slob, take the job.’ ”

“You never know, it could lead to bigger and better things anyway,” says Wahlberg.

And apparently, Wahlberg’s attempt to get McIntyre to “take the job” works!

“Alex, tell them I’m in,” McIntyre says on the phone.

McIntyre, who is producing the show along with Wahlberg and McCarthy, recently opened up to PEOPLE about the filming experience he’s had with his family.

“It’s been fun to see my kids and how they respond and take direction,” McIntyre, 44, says. “But, they’re moving on. When’s their next play date? It’s been fun, exciting, stressful at times trying to figure out whether it was right for the kids.”

Return of the Mac premieres April 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Pop TV.