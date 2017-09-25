Rent Live Musical Gets 2019 Release Date

Measure your life in days until the Rent musical broadcast. Pushing its date even later than was previously slated, Fox announced their live broadcast of Rent has a new release date of Jan. 27, 2019.

That’s right: You’re going to have to wait 525,600 minutes plus some to see the network’s follow-up to its successful production of Grease. In August at the Television Critics Association’s press tour, the network had announced the production, produced by Grease: Live executive producer Marc Platt, would broadcast in late 2018.

Marc Platt is also currently working on the Maya Rudolph-led, Matthew Broderick-narrated A Christmas Story, which airs Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

At the TCA event, Fox chairman and CEO Dana Walden said that’s part of the reason for the long wait… which is now even longer. “Honestly, Marc has really been focusing on A Christmas Story; it’s a big production to mount,” she said. “He’s been working with Julie [Larson], and they’ve had some preliminary conversations, but haven’t gone out to any talent yet. Actually, we’ll probably think first about a director.”

The announcement comes after both ABC and NBC postponed their live musicals (Little Mermaid and Bye Bye Birdie, respectively) until 2018.

