Double Dose of Live! Rent and A Christmas Story Becoming Fox's Next Live TV Musicals

Fudge yeah! A modern classic holiday film is becoming a live musical on Fox: The 1983 film A Christmas Story is getting a TV makeover for a three-hour telecast this December with new songs from the team behind La La Land. The production will be adapted from both the film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of A Christmas Story: The Musical.

Marc Platt (Fox’s Grease: Live as well as La La Land) will executive produce the show. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for “City of Stars” from La La Land and also grabbed Tony nominations for Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen (now on Broadway), scored the stage version of A Christmas Story: The Musical and will compose new songs for the live Fox event. Grease: Live veterans Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary are adapting the book.

“A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time — audiences have made a yearly ritual of re-watching it — and we are so thrilled to have Marc leading the charge in bringing the musical version of that film to television,” said David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “The extraordinarily gifted Pasek and Paul were instrumental in transposing the movie to the stage, and we believe the transition to live television event will be just as entertaining for viewers.”

And only hours after announcing plans for A Christmas Story, Fox announced it is also bringing the beloved classic Rent to the small screen.

Platt will executive-produce the network’s live musical performance of Rent alongside the estate of Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of the musical.

“We are so honored to partner with the estate of the brilliant Jonathan Larson and producer Marc Platt on one of the great musicals of our time,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs, in a statement. “The title is so iconic, the music is so beloved, and the themes are as meaningful today as they were when the show first premiered on Broadway. With Marc overseeing this project, we are sure it will have a profound impact on the legions of fans who know and love this musical.”

The Grammy-, Tony-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which made its Broadway debut in 1996, follows seven struggling artists pursuing their dreams during a time of political and social turmoil. Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, and Jesse L. Martin were among the original cast, and also appeared in the 2005 film adaptation.