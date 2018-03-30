Ren & Stimpy Creator John Kricfalusi Accused of Sexual Misconduct Toward Underage Teens

The creator of the popular Nickelodeon children’s show The Ren & Stimpy Show has been accused by two women of making sexual advances toward them when they were underage.

The accusations against John Kricfalusi, 62, are set out in detail in a new report by BuzzFeed News.

One of the women, Robin Byrd, told the outlet she was 13 when she sent the cartoonist a video about her ambition to create cartoons like him. They then, she says, started up a friendship which turned sexual three years later.

She alleges that when she was 16, he flew her to Los Angeles and, while staying at his home, touched her genitals through her pajamas. The incidents allegedly continued and culminated when Kricfalusi flew her to Los Angeles for an internship at his studio, Spumco, and she started living with him as his girlfriend and intern, BuzzFeed reports.

Kricfalusi’s attorney responded to the allegations by telling BuzzFeed News that the animator was mentally and emotionally fragile during the 1990s, when the women allege the incidents took place, “especially after losing Ren and Stimpy, his most prized creation.”

Kricfalusi’s attorney denied that his client exposed himself or that he was ever in possession of child porn as was also alleged by one of the women.

“For a brief time, 25 years ago, he had a 16-year-old girlfriend. Over the years John struggled with what were eventually diagnosed mental illnesses in 2008,” his attorney told the outlet. “To that point, for nearly three decades he had relied primarily on alcohol to self-medicate. Since that time he has worked feverishly on his mental health issues, and has been successful in stabilizing his life over the last decade. This achievement has allowed John the opportunity to grow and mature in ways he’d never had a chance at before.”

Byrd alleged she moved in with him at 17 after she graduated from high school in Arizona.

“He ruined a good bit of my childhood and my early adulthood,” Byrd told BuzzFeed in an email. “[He] gave me PTSD, and forced me to change careers, putting my life 10 years or more behind.”

“He is an abuser in the way that he will pull you into a relationship with him and then tell you who to be and what he wants from you,” she added.

Katie Rice, an artist, alleges she was 14 when Kricfalusi took an interest in her. They began speaking to each other on AOL, where the conversations between them made her feel special, she told BuzzFeed News.

When she was 15 Kricfalusi allegedly sent her messages such as, “I’m crazy about you, Katie,” and “Do I ever make you tingle?”

While they never had sexual contact, Rice claims Kricfalusi once masturbated while they were speaking on the phone.

The sexual harassment mounted, she claims, when she began working for him in 2000 when she was 18. In one instance, Rice alleges, she was working at Kricfalusi’s home studio when he appeared walking around his living room “with his weiner hanging out of his pants.”

Rice claims she once found photographs of naked girls, one of whom appeared to be around 10 years of age, on his computer. She told BuzzFeed News she attempted to report the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children three times.

Kricfalusi’s attorney expressly denied his client was ever in possession of child pornography.

“I became a better artist by working for him,” she said. “I’m not grateful for it. I wish I hadn’t. I wish I were a worse artist now and I didn’t have all this bulls—to deal with.”