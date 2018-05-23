Remembering the American Royal Wedding: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Lavish European Nuptials

Remember when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially became Kimye?

The parents of three will celebrate their fourth anniversary Thursday — almost a week after Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a simple yet stunning Givenchy gown. Kardashian, of course, also wore a custom design by the French fashion house.

In honor of the happy occasion, PEOPLE is looking back at Kardashian and West’s over-the-top wedding weekend. After all — aren’t the Kardashians our royal family?

From Paris with Love

The occasion began with pre-wedding celebrations in the city of love, from brunch at designer Valentino Garavani’s 17th-century château to a rehearsal dinner at Versailles. (We weren’t kidding about this royalty thing.) About 200 guests were also treated to a private tour of the opulent French palace. Lana del Ray gave a private performance.

Kardashian, now 37, wore her hair pulled back in a messy bun (very Meghan!) and flaunted her curves in a white dress with a plunging neck. West, 40, bared his chest, too, in a neutral suit.

Under the Tuscan Sun

The entire party jetted away to Florence, Italy, — where they conceived first child North — for the ceremony officiated by Miami pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. at Forte di Belvedere. Andrea Bocelli sang Con te Partirò as she walked down the aisle, and the guests at at a marble table engraved with their names.

The couple recited self-penned vows with “a little bit of humor and a whole lot of love,” one attendee told PEOPLE. North, then 11 months old, was carried down the aisle by grandmomager Kris Jenner, and celebrity guests included John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, LaLa and Carmelo Anthony, André Leon Talley and Serena Williams, who also attended Saturday’s royal wedding.

While saying “I do,” the bride wore the Givenchy number — designed by Riccardo Tisci and featuring sheer-inset side cutouts — but changed into a short and sparkly Balmain dress during the reception.

Luck of the Irish

The newlyweds completed their European tour by honeymooning in Ireland, enjoying some low-key time together after the extravagant nuptials, from an hour-long mountain biking trek to a movie date at a local theater.

“They were clearly enjoying having this time together,” mountain bike guide Fergal Somers told PEOPLE. “They were very affectionate, and it was obvious they were enjoying the remoteness of the location and the lack of people around.”

From there, they flew to the Czech Republic capital of Prague for the wedding of the rapper’s close friend and stylist Renelou Padora.

Four years later, they’re going strong.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”