Can You Flirt on Venmo? Relationship Status Explores the Finer Points of Online Dating in Season 2

Looking for a hook-up? True love? Threesome? Someone to pay you back for a smoothie? These days, there really is an app for all that — and the show Relationship Status explores the pros and cons of our online dating habits.

Executive-produced by This Is Us star Milo Ventigmiglia, Relationship Status explores the romantic entanglements of 20- and 30-somethings and returns this fall on Verizon’s go90.

“We are very excited to share with the world the next chapters of Relationship Status, as well as continue the partnership with Full Fathom Five, Haven, StyleHaul and go90,” Ventimiglia says in a statement.

Plus, PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at season 2’s trailer, which shows friends debating the awkwardness of a three-way (“The after part was kind of a bummer because then I had to wait for two guys to not write me back”), (“I want the how we met story that does’t involve me swiping some screen for the millionth time”) and whether it’s possible to flirt on payment app Venmo (“It’s an emoji-based transaction!”).

The cast includes Emma Bell, Molly Burnett, Brant Daugherty, Brett Davern, Michael Galante, Nicholas Grava, Kristen Gutoskie, Christine Ko, Alexa Losey, Mekenna Melvin, Brandon Mychal Smith, Rita Volk, Zach Arthur, John Deluca, Jordan Doww, Paige Elkington, Cameron Gellman, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Abraham Lim, Mouzam Makkar, Nishi Munshi, Mark Reiniga, Amy Pham, Kendrick Sampson, Ashley Santos, Jake Stormoen, Khleo Thomas and Chris Webster.

Season 2 premieres Nov. 1, and season 3 premieres Nov. 29.