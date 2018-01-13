Rehab Addict Star Nicole Curtis' Ex Faces Arrest Over Alleged Unpaid Child Support for Their Son

The father of Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis‘ eldest son is facing possible jail time after he allegedly didn’t pay years worth of child support.

Steven Cimini allegedly owes $14,685.54 in back child support for he and Curtis’ now-20-year-old son Ethan, according to court papers filed by Curtis in November and obtained by PEOPLE.

Cimini was scheduled to appear in a Michigan court on December 5 about the issue but he failed to show, according to the court documents. As a result, a bench warrant for Cimini’s arrest has been issued — with law enforcement directed to take him into immediate custody if contact is made.

According to The Blast, who first reported the news, the former pair have been going back and forth over the unpaid child support for years. Cimini first filed documents over paternity and support in 2001, according to the website. Prior to November’s filing, there was no movement on the case since 2015.

Curtis has also has been involved in a tense custody battle with Shane Maguire, the father of her 2½-year-old son Harper. The entire process has been “heart-wrenching,” Curtis told PEOPLE back in November, adding that, “We’re working on it. It’s still not perfect or even close, but it’s a lot better.”

Maguire, 54, was awarded visitation of Harper when his son was 6 months old after learned he was the father of Curtis’ child asserting his parental rights. But Curtis, who practices attachment parenting and was exclusively breastfeeding her baby, struggled with how to feed Harper while they were apart.

The issue has since become a point of contention in the exes’ custody battle, with motions filed by both over the past two years to extend and enforce parenting time.

As of November, Harper was still being breastfed at 30 months. Curtis practices babyled weaning where her son eats at his own pace: “It doesn’t force children to eat — it allows them to discover it and gradually wean at their pace.”

“Every single day I have to weather criticism about how my child is too old to breastfeed,” said Curtis. “But when he weans, it’s going to be his decision. I truly believe it’s the child’s choice.”