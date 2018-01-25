Live Reunion! Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford Grab Dinner in West Hollywood

Reunited and it feels so good!

Former co-hosts Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford were spotted catching up over dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Gifford, 64, was dressed up for the evening in a plain black halter top dress with a matching leather coat, which she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a black Yves Saint Laurent purse. Philbin, 86, looked sharp in a grey suit jacket paired with a white button-down shirt and a pair of dark trousers.

The pair — who hosted Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 to 2000 — were all smiles as they appeared to be enjoying their night out together.

RELATED VIDEO: Regis Philbin Talks About His Time as an NBC Page

Philbin and Gifford had previously reunited in March of last year, when the 86-year-old filled in for Today show host Hoda Kotb when she was out on maternity leave.

“Look who’s in for Hoda-momma,” Gifford exclaimed at the time, adding, “I’m happy you’re back — we can have some laughs now.”

While co-hosting the fourth hour of NBC’s morning show, the pair put their relationship to the test as they faced off against a married couple in a Newlywed Game-inspired quiz dubbed “Dynamic Duo Duel.”

NBC

The first round went to Gifford, who crushed Philbin’s favorite song — Bing Crosby’s “Pennies from Heaven.” But the pair were too humble in round 2, when they both named each other as the better joke teller.

Ultimately, Marcy and Brad — the competing contestants from Tennessee — won the challenge, when they correctly guessed each other’s biggest phobia.

“What’s a phobia?” Philbin asked.

“The thing you fear most in life, and I don’t mean Joy,” Gifford joked, referring to his wife, Joy Philbin.

Gifford wrote “death” on the whiteboard — because “it’s the same as mine,” she said.

“I haven’t thought of that,” Philbin chuckled as he tried replacing his answer.

WATCH: We have @regis here! He told @KathieLGifford​ about how he spends time with his family in Los Angeles. #TrydayFriday pic.twitter.com/1KlBiScIHB — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) March 24, 2017

Elsewhere in the hour, the duo tried out sleep-aiding yoga moves with a cardiologist, handled a baby goat and red kangaroo, and tried guessing the meaning of old-timey phrases. “Who finds these things?!” Philbin shouted while trying to wrap his head around the word “buttinsky” and the phrase “flub the dub.”

Philbin also filled Gifford in on how he spends his time with his family in Los Angeles, catching her up on all of his grandkids.

“Spending #TryDayFriday with the one and only Regis,” Gifford wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the pair behind the desk.