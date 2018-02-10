Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards and The Wire Actor, Dies at 59

Reg E. Cathey, the Emmy-winning House of Cards actor who also was admired for his work on The Wire and Oz, has died. He was 59.

The Alabama-born, West Germany-raised, Yale School of Drama-educated actor with a potent and sonorous voice became a mainstay of the HBO drama world, playing drug-addicted Scalio on David Simon’s 2000 miniseries The Corner and controversial prison manager Martin Querns on Oz before reuniting with Simon to play newspaper editor-turned-political operative Norman Wilson on The Wire. He was back on HBO last year in the Oprah Winfrey movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lack.

But he also earned plenty of accolades on House of Cards as rib maestro Freddy Hayes, whose BBQ restaurant served as refuge for Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood. Cathey scored three guest Emmy nominations for the role, coming home with the trophy in 2015.

Simon reported his death on Twitter, paying tribute to the actor: “Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.”

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon tweeted: “Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Reg.”

See more tributes from actors including Patton Oswalt, Bobby Cannavale, Samuel L. Jackson, and more, below:

Shattered at the loss of Reg E. Cathey! Brilliant actor, humorist & friend! Irreplaceable! The ancestors about to be challenged!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 10, 2018

We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today.

Rest In Power, Reg E. Cathey We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZDLepPWyGV — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) February 10, 2018

There are words. Reg E Cathey was one of the kindest, funniest, talented badasses I have ever had the honor of knowing. We lost a really good man today. You will be missed brother.

https://t.co/UQGfxRriFO — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) February 10, 2018

Just read that Reg E. Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 10, 2018

Reg Cathy was part of Square One TV. I know he’s known for so much more but he was one of the first people that made me love math as a kid and I always remember that cast and show so fondly… — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) February 10, 2018

One of my greatest gifts of the past few years was that I got to know and work with Reg E. Cathey. A fine man. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) February 10, 2018

Reg E. Cathey is dead at 59 – and so it goes – for all of us – https://t.co/KU7BbHg8X8 via @HuffPostEnt — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2018

Cathey also starred in the first two seasons of Robert Kirkman’s Cinemax horror series Outcast, and recently popped up on such shows as Inside Amy Schumer, The Blacklist, and Horace and Pete. His TV résumé includes such TV credits as The Good Wife, Grimm, Banshee, and Law & Order: SVU.

He began rising to fame on the PBS kids’ show Square One Television ins the late ’80s. On the big screen, he has appeared in movies such as What About Bob?, Seven, The Mask, S.W.A.T, The Machinist, and 2015’s Fantastic Four.