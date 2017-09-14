Reese Witherspoon Isn't Sure Big Little Lies Season 2 Will Happen, But Her New Jennifer Aniston TV Show Will Be 'Great'

In just seven episodes, Big Little Lies captivated viewers by intertwining a dark murder mystery plot with poignant commentary on the complexities of family life — so it’s not too surprising that fans are clamoring for a season 2 of the HBO series.

That being said, so far, it doesn’t seem likely, at least not anytime soon. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon was asked what she could tease about a potential new season — and she didn’t sound all too hopeful.

“Oh! I can’t really — I don’t have any really to say,” she said. “We’re talking about it. We’re only going to do it if we really feel it’s as good as the first season. We’re thinking about ideas.”

“The issue is there was only one book written,” host Andy Cohen said.

“Yeah, and it ended!” responded Witherspoon, 41. “That’s what it was. So it would have to just sort of pick up on, I guess, did we get away with it?”

The actress also pointed out that season 1 ended with all of the leading female characters overcoming their differences and banding together.

“A lot of the fun and the humor was about that we weren’t all friends,” she said. “So we’d have to figure that out.”

But Witherspoon fans, don’t despair: She’s got another exciting TV project coming our way, this time with her A-list friend Jennifer Aniston.

“Jen and I are doing a show together based on morning talk show hosts,” Witherspoon told Cohen. “It’s going to be great! I need some tips. Maybe I’ll have to follow you around.”

“I worked in morning TV for 10 years — it is fraught,” Cohen quipped. “It is a cauldron of drama!”

Both Witherspoon and Aniston — who starred as sisters on a few episodes Friends back in the day — will executive-produce and star in their new show, which The Hollywood Reporter called “an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.”

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon told reporters last week at the New York screening for her film Home Again hosted by the Cinema Society.

“[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails,” she added. “We’re having a great time.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.