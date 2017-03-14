Reese Witherspoon's Mom Loves Big Little Lies — Including the Episode with 'Lots of Sex'

The reviews for Big Little Lies just keep getting better.

Following Sunday night’s steamy episode of the brand new HBO miniseries, Reese Witherspoon‘s mother Betty sent her daughter a series of texts that the actress couldn’t help but share with fans.

“I saw little lies tonight and I liked it,” wrote Betty, adding a heart and thumbs up emoji.

“Great!! Tonight was a good one,” replied Witherspoon, 40, to which Betty quipped: “Lots of sex yes.”

“If you missed #BigLittleLies last night … #SpoilerAlert!!” Witherspoon captioned a screenshot of the exchange on Instagram. “#TextsFromMom #BettyKnowsBest.”

Based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, the seven-episode series has largely garnered positive reviews since premiering last month. Starring Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, the story revolves around three mothers whose seemingly normal lives are disrupted by unspeakable tragedy, exploring themes of domestic violence, marriage and motherhood.

Of her decision to produce the female-driven series, Witherspoon told PEOPLE last month that it came down to the fact that “so often” she finds herself being “the only woman on a set full of men.”

“It became this really interesting group of women whose work I’d always loved,” said the Oscar winner of enlisting her costars. “Getting to work with them every day was a pleasure. I learned so much from each of them.”

Big Little Lies airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.