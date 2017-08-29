Reese Witherspoon to Guest Star on The Mindy Project

Big Little Lies star (and Emmy nominee) Reese Witherspoon is returning to the small screen for a guest role on Hulu’s The Mindy Project, creator and star Mindy Kaling revealed on her Instagram Tuesday.

In the photo Kaling posted, Witherspoon’s decked out in what looks like a red, off-the-shoulder dress, while Kaling is gripping a phone and wearing a puffy vest — oh, and they’re both in a cave.

“Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with,” Kaling captioned the photo. “(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)”

That first cave was likely on the set of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming A Wrinkle in Time adaptation, in which Kaling and Witherspoon costar along with Oprah Winfrey.

Although Kaling didn’t tease who Witherspoon’s Mindy Project character will be, she did previously tell EW some other big news about the upcoming sixth and final season: Her character is getting divorced. Read more about that here, and see the new season when it premieres Sept. 12 on Hulu.

