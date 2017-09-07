Reese Witherspoon confirmed it: working on developing a television show with Jennifer Aniston is just as much fun as you’d expect it to be.

On the red carpet before a screening of her new film Home Again, Witherspoon talked about her upcoming project with her A-list pal.

“[I am] so excited,” Witherspoon told reporters at the New York screening hosted by the Cinema Society. “[We’re having] so much fun brainstorming and laughing and sending each other emails. We’re having a great time.”

The Hollywood Reporter called the project “an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.” Both women will be executive producers.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Reveals What She Won’t Wear Now That She’s 40

The women have a history on the small screen: Witherspoon guest-starred on Friends as Rachel (Aniston)’s little sister Jill for two episodes during the show’s sixth season.

Home Again, directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of famed director and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nancy Meyers, hits theaters Friday.