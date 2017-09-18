Reese Witherspoon Was So Excited About Her First Emmy, She Didn’t Want to Let Go!

Reese Witherspoon‘s Emmys win was a moment she didn’t want to let go of … literally.

At Sunday night’s 69th annual awards, the Big Little Lies cast and crew won best limited series, beating out fellow HBO nominee The Night Of, as well as National Geographic’s Genius and FX’s Fargo and Feud: Bette and Joan.

When the Big Little Lies team — including castmates Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley — ascended the stage to accept the award, Witherspoon took the microphone — and the award — to give the acceptance speech.

In a humorous video circulating Twitter, Witherspoon was captured holding the golden statuette and being so excited about the win that she didn’t let go of it when 50-year-old Kidman — who won lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies — attempted to hold it for her.

“Nicole and I, we didn’t know what we would do if we won, and we decided we would just let the microphone choose which one us would speak first, so it’s me,” producer and star Witherspoon, 41, began the speech. “Thank you to the Television Academy. This is incredible.”

‘Thank you to the people that embraced this,” fellow producer and star Kidman chimed in. “The power of television, it has astounded us that we entered into your living rooms and people talked about it. As much as the show had the entertainment value, it was also about issues. We are so grateful that you told your friends to watch the show; you can still watch it!”

Witherspoon continued, “It’s been an incredible year for women in television. … Thank you for giving us these stories.”

After the Big Little Lies team won best limited series, fans (including Mindy Kaling!) expressed their excitement on social media.

YASSS #BigLittleLies !!! Go @RWitherspoon go! Make those shows with sick parts for women and watch it CLEAN UP baby pic.twitter.com/alRfSfRGDC — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 18, 2017

Find someone that looked at you like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon look at eachother #Emmys pic.twitter.com/X9wjh0ztVD — Faith Ryan (@FaithODR) September 18, 2017

Reese Witherspoon has an Emmy Nicole Kidman has an Emmy Laura Dern has an Emmy the world has never been this JUST — jade (@jade_michelle) September 18, 2017

Great job, kudos to all involved. pic.twitter.com/ccnnqG8BAv — Sepulveda Says (@SepulvedaSays) September 18, 2017

Yassss big little lies got an Emmy!!! 💃🏼💃🏼queens — Caroline Lawson (@DancingOnMy_Own) September 18, 2017

#BigLittleLies what a speech at the Emmys from Kidman and Witherspoon @RWitherspoon 🎉 — ellie kitchener (@EllieKitch3ner) September 18, 2017

reese witherspoon and nicole kidman's friendship is my new favourite thing in the whole world — hannah (@colinfirths) September 18, 2017

“It became this really interesting group of women whose work I’d always loved,” Witherspoon told PEOPLE in February of enlisting her costars alongside her in the limited series, which explores themes of domestic violence, marriage and motherhood.

“Getting to work with them every day was a pleasure,” she said. “I learned so much from each of them.”

