Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres Battle Over Being Oprah Winfrey's BFF

Oprah Winfrey was voted most popular in high school, and it appears her glowing reputation has followed her into adulthood — so much so that Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon both thought themselves to be the media mogul’s best friend.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host appeared to be jealous that their longtime friendship was being challenged by Witherspoon, Winfrey’s A Wrinkle in Time costar.

While the 64-year-old TV icon questioned why people need to rank their relationships with their pals, Witherspoon made a surprise appearance.

“Here’s the thing: why can’t we all just be best friends?” Winfrey asked.

“I mean, we can,” Witherspoon, 41, replied. “But we’re going to be better friends than you are with Ellen.”

To settle the score, DeGeneres, 60, and Witherspoon faced off in a round of trivia about Winfrey — but if it proved anything, it was that the two need to spend a little more time getting to know their supposed bestie.

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Things started a little shaky, when neither DeGeneres nor Witherspoon correctly guessed the superlative Winfrey won in high school. Question number two was a fail too, when they didn’t know the star’s must-have ingredient for the perfect margarita (it’s fresh lime juice!).

Although Witherspoon was the first to grab a fan-made head of Winfrey that gave her the opportunity to answer which 1990s sitcom she guest starred in as a therapist, she guessed incorrectly. But DeGeneres knew that it was her own show, gaining the first point.

After neither could name the major award that Winfrey didn’t yet have, she joked, “This is so much fun, isn’t it? My god, my friends know so much about me.”

Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Witherspoon correctly answered that Winfrey received an Oscar for best supporting actress in The Color Purple, forcing a tiebreaker question.

“Who was on my talk show every Tuesday telling the audience to ‘get real’?” Winfrey asked.

DeGeneres confidently answered, “Dr. Phil!” and won the game, earning the audience members each a $300 Fandango gift card.

“You get a Fandango! You get a Fandango!” Winfrey said pointing at the crowd, mocking her own famous “You get a car!” moment.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Spills Secrets of Her ‘Epic’ Star-Studded Birthday Bash: ‘How Is This My Life?’

During her appearance, Winfrey also addressed President Donald Trump calling her “very insecure” in a tweet slamming her recent 60 Minutes segment, in which she discussed his presidency with 14 voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan, half of whom were pro-Trump and the other half anti-Trump voters.

“I woke up and I just thought,” Winfrey said with a shrug. “I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, ‘What?’”

RELATED: Will Oprah Run for President in 2020? Here’s Everything She’s Said About a Potential Bid

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

She admitted, “I went back and looked at every tape, I called the producers. Because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. So, they critique every word and is this fair – you have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair.”

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

After the interview aired Sunday, Trump tweeted, “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Winfrey said, “I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate tweeted about so, it’s okay.”