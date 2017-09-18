Seeing Double! Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Big Little Lies' Emmys Success with Look-Alike Daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon had a very special Sunday night — and her look-alike daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe was by her side.

The Big Little Lies star and executive producer was all smiles as she celebrated the HBO series’ success at the 2017 Emmy Awards, where the show took home five Emmys in total, including the award for outstanding limited series.

Later in the evening, Witherspoon, 41, hit the HBO Emmy afterparty at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where she posed for photos with her 18-year-old daughter Ava. (And yes, they’re still twinning.)

At the afterparty, Witherspoon told reporters that the win was an “out of body” experience.

“[It was] amazing, overwhelming,” she said. “[I’m] so happy for my sisters in this process and this incredible family that we’ve built with HBO.”

“We got four nominations for different female performances,” she continued. “I felt like that was a big moment. I set out four years ago to create better roles for women in film and television. That was the win. I felt like we won before we got there that night. Just to have this, it’s just icing on the cake. I feel so lucky.”

“I think it was an incredibly night with Handmaid’s Tale and Elisabeth Moss and so many amazing women winning, people of diverse backgrounds and other cultures,” she went on. “I think television is really shining a light and creating more opportunities for people to see themselves represented on film. I think about the little kids out there that need to see themselves, and I think it’s a very inspiring moment.”