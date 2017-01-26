What Does Rebecca Romijn Think of Hubby Jerry O'Connell Possibly Co-Hosting Live with Kelly?

Rebecca Romijn is all for Jerry O’Connell taking a permanent spot on Live with Kelly — but not without a fair trade.

“I think he’d be very good. … If Kelly [Ripa] gets Jerry, I get [Kelly’s husband] Mark Consuelos,” Romijn told PEOPLE Now.

O’Connell, 42, has sat in the chair next to Ripa several time since former co-host Michael Strahan left the show. The actor has also voiced his desire to join the show for good, though he previously told PEOPLE that his “vote is with Andy Cohen” if he had to choose someone else to co-host.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebecca Romijn Talks Life on Set with Hubby and Love Locks Costar Jerry O’Connell

During her visit to PEOPLE Now, Romijn also dished on working alongside her husband in their new Hallmark movie Love Locks.

“It was 95 percent amazing,” the actress says of shooting the movie with O’Connell.

“But he takes up a lot of space in the trailer. He does push-ups all the time and I was like, ‘I’ve got to, like, change wardrobe.’ And I’m literally stepping over him while he’s doing push-ups the whole time.”

Romijn, 44, says she and her husband of 10 years fought only once during filming.

“Jerry may or may not have been directing me,” she reveals. “We had a director, Martin Wood. He was very good.”

And while her husband’s setiquette might have caused momentary friction, Romijn does admit that “sometimes he was right.”

Love Locks premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark.