No Date-Nights Here! It's All About the Day-Dates for Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

After 10 years of marriage, Jerry O’Connell continue to keep the spark alive.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Rebecca Romijn opened up about the most recent time that her husband made her chuckle so hard that she actually cried.

“The last time I laughed so hard I cried, was just this morning,” she admits. “When I was doing press with my husband, he actually, in the interview, was wearing a sweater that he bought from the wardrobe department on our the movie.”

“When they showed a clip of the movie, he turned to me and went, ‘Oh, thank god I’m not wearing the same sweater in the clip that I’m wearing right now.’ He was wearing the same sweater,” Romiji, 44, laughs.

The actress also spilled on her last date-night — or shall we say day-dates — with her 42-year-old hubby.

“We actually don’t do date-nights, we do day-dates when our kids are at school,” she says. “When we are not working we do date lunches, day-dates and hikes. That’s when we have our best dates.”

Love Locks premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark.