Rebecca Gayheart Photographed Out For the First Time Since Filing for Divorce from Eric Dane

Four days after filing for divorce, Rebecca Gayheart was pictured out for the first time in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actress, 46, was dressed in a grey long sweater and jeans with her hair in a ponytail as she stopped by a friend’s house.

The mother of two – daughters Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6 – was also wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that the mother of two filed court docs for legal separation from Eric Dane after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Gayheart is also requesting joint legal and physical custody of daughters Billie and Georgia.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” Dane, 45, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Gayheart and Dane, who rose to fame as Dr. Mark Sloan in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, married in 2004.

On Monday, Gayheart thanked her fans and followers on social media with a photo of a quote that read: “Today I am grateful for all the people who are loving and kind to me.”

Adding the caption: “I just wanted to say thank you to all of you that have sent me kind encouraging words …… it means more than you will ever know. #attitudeofgratitude #kindnessmatters #luckyduckiam #thankYOU #quoterepost #happymonday.”